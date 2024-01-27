3 takeaways from New York Rangers’ 5-2 loss against Golden Knights at MSG

In a decisive 5-2 victory, the Vegas Golden Knights dominated the New York Rangers.

Jonathan Marchessault stole the spotlight, netting three goals to propel the Vegas Golden Knights to a convincing win over the New York Rangers. Adin Hill, making only his second appearance since mid-December, showed how talented he is, turning away 36 shots. The Rangers, coming off of a challenging West Coast trip, struggled to find their footing with Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko providing their lone goals. Despite an initial shot advantage, the Rangers faced an uphill battle against a Golden Knights team firing on all cylinders.

3 takeaways from Vegas Golden Knights's 5-2 win over New York Rangers

Marchessault scored once in the second period, once in the third period, and sealed the deal with an empty netter in the final seconds. Rangers fans didn't participate in the hat throw.

Adin Hill's exceptional goaltending and the uncharacteristic struggle of Rangers' netminder Igor Shesterkin were pivotal factors in the outcome. As the Golden Knights continue their impressive run, the Rangers find themselves grappling with challenges that need addressing.

#1. Marchessault's dominance unchecked

Jonathan Marchessault's hat trick meant that he continued his six-game point streak. The Rangers had no answer for Marchessault's offensive prowess, as he capitalized on rebounds and deflections to notch his 24th and 25th goal of the season. His offensive outburst was a key factor in the Golden Knights' ability to control the game and extend their impressive recent form.

#2. Adin Hill shines in goal

Another crucial element is the standout performance of goaltender Adin Hill, who, despite returning from injury, showcased his composure and skill with 36 saves. Facing a barrage of shots from the New York Rangers, Hill stood tall and denied numerous scoring opportunities. The Golden Knights will be relying on Hill's contributions going forward as they advance in the West.

#3. Shesterkin's rare struggles

The third takeaway focuses on the unexpected struggle of New York Rangers' goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Known for his consistency and stellar play, Shesterkin had a rare off night, allowing four goals on just 20 shots. The Golden Knights capitalized on defensive lapses, with Marchessault's deflection and rebound goals putting a dent in Shesterkin's typically solid performance.

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Detroit Red Wings next on Saturday, while the Rangers will look to bounce back against the Ottawa Senators.