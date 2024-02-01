3 takeaways from Ottawa Senators' 3-2 win in OT over Detroit Red Wings 

The Ottawa Senators secured a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Shane Pinto emerged as the hero, tipping in the decisive goal just 2:05 into the extra period, marking his second goal in six games this season.

Pinto's impactful return from a 41-game suspension due to a league-imposed penalty added a significant boost to the Ottawa Senators lineup, with the young forward notching four points in five games since his comeback. Joonas Korpisalo continued his stellar goaltending, making 23 saves on the night and contributing to Ottawa's second win in a row, again in dramatic fashion.

3 takeaways from Ottawa Senators' clutch overtime win over Red Wings ahead of All-Star break

Shane Pinto's heroics in the extra period came from a deft tip-in after a shot by Thomas Chabot. Pinto's journey back into the lineup after a suspension has been marked by impactful performances, and his game-winning goal against Detroit further underlined his value to the Senators.

Additionally, Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic contributed goals for Ottawa, while Joonas Korpisalo's strong goaltending played a crucial role in keeping the team competitive. Dylan Larkin was also able to extend his scoring streak to 12 games.

#1. Shane Pinto's overtime brilliance

Shane Pinto's overtime heroics once again demonstrated his ability to shine in critical moments. After missing 41 games due to a suspension, Pinto's impact on the ice has been palpable since his return, and his contributions bode well for the Senators as they look to develop him as a key piece of their young core.

#2. Korpisalo's goaltending excellence

Joonas Korpisalo continued his impressive run between the pipes, making 23 saves and playing a pivotal role in the Ottawa Senators' victory. Korpisalo was dynamite two nights ago in relief, and tonight he put it all together again for the entire game.

Korpisalo's consistency and ability to make key stops, especially in crucial moments, have bolstered Ottawa's confidence in the goaltending position. His hot streak aligns with the team's positive trajectory and should be a sign entering the All-Star break.

#3. Larkin's point streak continues

Despite the Red Wings' loss, Dylan Larkin extended his point streak to 12 games during the third period. Larkin's offensive contributions have been a driving force for Detroit. Tonight, Larkin scored his team-high 23rd goal.