3 takeaways from Ottawa Senators' massive comeback victory in OT against Nashville Predators

The Ottawa Senators orchestrated a remarkable 4-3 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on Monday, January 29. The game unfolded in front of 16,284 enthusiastic fans, leaving the Senators with big smiles as they celebrated the thrilling win.

Captain Brady Tkachuk played a massive role in the comeback, with a two-point effort, including a crucial goal that leveled the score at 3-3 heading into the third period. The Senators' ability to bounce back from a challenging first period set the stage for a dramatic and intense overtime. As the game advanced to the final frame, Claude Giroux sealed the victory with a powerful blast.

Three takeaways from Claude Giroux leading the Ottawa Senators in an insane comeback against the Nashville Predators

Claude Giroux emerged as the hero in overtime, capping off an exhilarating comeback by the Ottawa Senators. The Senators faced adversity early on, conceding three goals on 11 shots in the first period. However, the team regrouped, showcasing a significantly improved effort compared to their previous game.

The Nashville Predators sprung on Mads Sogaard early and often in the first period, and the Senators' backup never looked comfortable. Once Joonas Korpisalo came in, the Predators were stymied. Not only did the goaltending improve, but the blue line tightened for the Senators.

#1 Claude Giroux's Overtime Heroics

Claude Giroux was the overtime hero, firing a decisive blast into the net on a pass from Tim Stutzle. Giroux's impact in overtime adds a layer of confidence and excitement to the Senators' roster as they navigate the remainder of the season. Claude Giroux finding his scoring touch has been a crutch for the Senators so far this season.

Expand Tweet

#2 Predators' Strong First Period

The game began with the Predators asserting dominance in the first period, capitalizing on defensive lapses by the Senators, leading to a three-goal lead. The early lead prompted a goaltending change as Mads Sogaard made way for Joonas Korpisalo. Despite the initial struggles, the Senators' resilience came to the forefront, allowing them to claw their way back into the game.

Expand Tweet

#3 Senators' Second Period Comeback

Overcoming a challenging first period, the Senators mounted a spectacular second-period comeback. Tkachuk's goal, shooting from his knees after a faceoff win by Josh Norris, brought the scores level after a heroic comeback in the second period.

Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle also contributed goals in the second period for the Ottawa Senators, eventually resulting in the Predators' lead being broken.