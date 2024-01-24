3 takeaways from Philadelphia Flyers' 6-3 defeat to Tampa Bay Lightning

The Philadelphia Flyers faced a tough 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nikita Kucherov stole the spotlight with a hat trick, as the Flyers' new goaltending starter was unable to contain the offensive onslaught. Surprisingly, the Flyers stayed in the game up until the end, when the Lightning buried two empty netters. Here are three key takeaways from the Lightning's win:

#1. Samuel Ersson's goaltending struggles in Carter Hart's absence

With Carter Hart on an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, Samuel Ersson took the reins in goal for the Flyers. Ersson faced difficulties against the potent Lightning offense, allowing six goals on 21 shots.

The 21-year-old goaltender, who made his second consecutive start, will likely continue to be the Flyers' main goaltender in Hart's absence. The Flyers also called up veteran Cal Peterson to serve as the Flyers' backup. The challenge for Ersson will be to regroup and find his rhythm to provide stability between the pipes for Philadelphia.

#2. Nikita Kucherov's scoring prowess

Nikita Kucherov's performance was the highlight of the game, as he notched a hat trick and added an assist. Kucherov's first-period one-timer and a power-play goal early in the second showed his ever-present, lethal scoring ability.

After this stellar performance, Kucherov now leads the NHL in points with 80, moving ahead in his battle for the top spot with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. The Philadelphia Flyers struggled to contain Kucherov, highlighting the Lightning's offensive depth.

#3. Philadelphia Flyers' failed comeback bid and late Eyssimont goal

The Philadelphia Flyers found themselves trailing throughout the game, with Tampa Bay establishing a lead that proved challenging to overcome. Despite goals from Jaime Drysdale and Cam York, a late power-play goal by Michael Eyssimont halted the Flyers in their comeback bid. Eyssimont's goal brought the score to an insurmountable 4-2 score, which not even a Flyers goal in the third period could help to come back from. Philadelphia was buzzing in the third, however, two late empty netters for the Lightning sealed the deal.

The inability to mount a successful comeback against the Lightning's formidable offense raises concerns for the Philadelphia Flyers, who are currently on a three-game losing streak. As they head to Detroit for their next game, the Flyers need to address defensive gaps and find ways to capitalize on offensive opportunities. They will also need to find an answer in net fast, as the vultures are circling the tandem of Ersson and Peterson.