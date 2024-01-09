3 takeaways from Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers 

In the annual Keystone rivalry, the Pittsburgh Penguins secured a decisive 4-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The intense matchup featured a return to form for Evgeni Malkin and Chad Ruhwedel as they helped return the Pens back to the win column. There was also an improved performance from Erik Karlsson.

The game lived up to expectations of the consistently gritty rivalry, with numerous scrums, 11 penalties and 24 minutes in total penalties. Kris Letang had a third-period altercation that left him particularly bloodied.

The Flyers, coming off honoring their late founder Ed Snider, displayed a physical style reminiscent of the famed "Broad Street Bullies." Malkin's third-period goal seemed to exacerbate the Flyers' frustration as well.

Without further ado, here are three takeaways from the contest:

#1 Evgeni Malkin's magnificence

Malkin, the Penguins' seasoned forward and future Hall of Famer, played a pivotal role in the victory, showcasing his offensive prowess with a goal and an assist.

Despite facing relentless defensive pressure from Sean Couturier and other Flyers forwards, Malkin produced a dominant performnce. The Russian center's contribution with a power-play goal and a successful even-strength finish showed his consistent ability to elevate his game in critical situations.

Moneypuck had Malkin at a staggering 95% expected goal share during his time on the ice.

#2 Karlsson's impactful game amidst struggles with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson probably hasn't chalked up the debut season with the Penguins that he planned on. but he was everything a defending Norris Trophy winner should be.

Karlsson made an immediate impact, contributing to the team's pace and converting the chances. The Swedish defenseman's even-strength goal solidified what could be when he's fully integrated into the Penguins' defensive strategy.

His performance provided a glimpse of the influence he could have on the blue line in Pittsburgh.

#3 Chad Ruhwedel's rare contribution

Chad Ruhwedel, not typically known for his scoring prowess, delivered a massive second-period goal that boosted the Pittsburgh Penguins' lead to 3-1.

In a game where every goal was significanct, Ruhwedel's unexpected contribution played a pivotal role in securing the victory. The defenseman's rare goal provided a cushion, ensuring a drama-free final third stretch for the Penguins.

Honorable mention: Goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic enjoys fabulous outing

Nedeljkovic played a fabulous game in net while maintaining the Pittsburgh Penguins' lead, making 36 saves.

Despite facing a barrage of shots, Nedeljkovic's sharp performance ensured there was no opportunity for the Flyers to capitalize on any potential slip-ups.