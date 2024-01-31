3 takeaways from St. Louis Blues' 1-0 loss to Columbus Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 shutout tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, putting an end to their impressive five-game winning streak.

The game unfolded with a defensive battle, resulting in a scoreless deadlock through the first two periods. Both goaltenders – Jordan Binnington for the Blues and Elvis Merzlikins for the Blue Jackets – showcased their skills in net, making critical saves to keep the game level.

However, Voronkov's timely goal in the third period shifted the momentum in favor of Columbus, ultimately securing the victory. Merzlikins played the defining role in the Blue Jackets' success tonight, recording his 10th career shutout and first since Jan. 13, 2022.

3 takeaways from Columbus Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins breaking St. Louis Blues' winning streak

Dmitri Voronkov's third-period heroics proved to be the decisive moment, as he capitalized on an odd-man rush, burying a one-timer off Zach Werenski's feed.

Merzlikins' goaltending brilliance and Voronkov's clutch scoring served as defining moments in the game. The defeat, while ending the St. Louis Blues' winning streak, presents an opportunity for the team to learn, adapt and continue their pursuit of improvement as a roster this season.

#1. Merzlikins' goaltending mastery

Elvis Merzlikins delivered a goaltending masterclass, turning away all 21 shots faced to secure his 10th career shutout. The Latvian netminder's stellar performance stifled the Blues' offense and denied their attempts to extend their winning streak. The shutout not only ended Columbus' season-long quest for a blank sheet but also showcased Merzlikins' importance as a catalyst for success in Columbus.

#2. Voronkov's clutch scoring

Dmitri Voronkov emerged as the hero for the Blue Jackets, breaking the scoreless tie with a crucial third-period goal. Voronkov's one-timer, executed on an odd-man rush, was the only goal of the night for either team, shattering the previous scoreless two-and-a-half periods. The 21-year-old forward's impact on the game underscored the depth and contributions of various players on the Blue Jackets' roster.

#3. Blues' first loss in 5 games

St. Louis entered the game riding a season-high five-game winning streak, showcasing strong performances and consistency. However, the matchup against the Blue Jackets proved challenging, halting their momentum. Despite the defeat, the St. Louis Blues will aim to refocus as they look ahead to their upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres after the All-Star Break.