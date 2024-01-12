3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss to New York Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to a nail-biting 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Mathew Barzal's heroics secured the win for the home team with just seconds left in overtime. The Islanders' victory comes after a two-game losing streak, providing a much-needed boost against one of their biggest rivals. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs leave the night with a point in the standings.

As always, the atmosphere at the UBS Arena was electric, with Barzal's overtime winner sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Maple Leafs, despite allowing just three goals in their previous four games, faced a determined Islanders team that disrupted their defensive rhythm all night. Here are three key takeaways from the thrilling renewal of one of the NHL's newest and exciting rivalries:

#1 Barzal's impact and overtime brilliance over the Toronto Maple Leafs

Mathew Barzal was the catalyst for the Islanders' comeback. He contributed to the first three goals with assists before netting the decisive overtime winner 21 seconds into the extra frame.

Barzal's dynamic game winner, combined with his three assists, showcased his ability to take games into his own hands, like many other superstars across the league.

The Islanders will hope that Barzal's performance is something they can build on to generate more offense against the top tier teams in the league.

#2 Auston Matthews' scoring prowess continues

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews continued his remarkable scoring form, notching up two goals in quick succession during the second period/

He showed why he's the most talented goalscorer in the league and worth every penny of the massive extension garnered in the offseason. Matthews, who leads the league with 33 goals, displayed his goalscoring instincts once again.

He gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead in the second period, which they later squandered. Despite the loss, Matthews' offensive contributions remain a consistent force for Toronto.

#3 New York Islanders' line adjustments and power play success

New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert made strategic changes to the forward lines, including moving Barzal back to center and reintroducing Oliver Wahlstrom to the lineup.

The adjustments clearly paid off, with Barzal double-shifting for Wahlstrom in the second period, while also being a consistent generator of the offense all night. Additionally, Kyle Palmieri's early power-play goal set the tone for the Islanders, despite following it up with three straight goals given up before an electric final frame and overtime.

The Islanders' power-play success has been a key aspect of their offensive strategy this season.