3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs' marginal 1-0 OT victory against Winnipeg Jets 

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be back on track. The Leafs secured a huge 1-0 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets, marking the first time in nearly two months that the Jets suffered back-to-back losses.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was the standout for the Maple Leafs, helping his team shut out the Jets on the way to their OT win on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

The first period showed the Jets' offensive dominance. They outshot the Leafs 16-4, but Samsonov's exceptional performance denied them any goals. The absence of defenseman Josh Morrissey, who left the game after blocking a shot, left Winnipeg with five defensemen for the remaining 40 minutes.

Despite numerous power play opportunities for both teams for the night, the goaltenders stood tall, with Samsonov earning a standing ovation for a spectacular save during a shorthanded 2-on-0 opportunity for the Jets. After two periods of play, Auston Matthews capitalized on the Leafs' stellar defensive play to score the winner.

Here are three key takeaways from the Maple Leafs' statement win:

#1. Auston Matthews emerges as OT hero

The game's lone goal came in overtime, and it was none other than Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews. With just 47 seconds remaining in the extra period, Matthews found himself unmarked in front of the net, redirecting a perfect pass from Morgan Rielly past Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

#2. Ilya Samsonov's stellar first period performance

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov played a massive role in the Leafs' victory, especially during the first period when the Jets dominated offensively. Samsonov stood tall and turned aside all 16 shots faced, denying the Jets any opportunity to take an early lead. His remarkable performance in the net set the tone for the Leafs.

#3. Jets' back-to-back losses and offensive struggles

The defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs marks the first time in nearly two months that the Winnipeg Jets suffered consecutive losses. Despite strong offensive efforts, the Jets were unable to find the back of the net.

Their struggles on the power play, going 0-for-5 in the game, added to the offensive woes. The Jets managed to kill off all five penalties they took, but the inability to capitalize on power plays contributed to their scoring drought. As the Jets head into their final game before the All-Star break, they'll aim to address their offensive challenges and regain their winning form.