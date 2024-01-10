3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs' thumping 7-1 win against San Jose Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their offensive prowess in a commanding 7-1 victory against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Mitch Marner stole the spotlight with two goals and four points on Tuesday night, while William Nylander added three assists to extend the Sharks' losing streak to 12 games.

Here's a closer look at three takeaways from the blowout Maple Leafs victory:

3 takeaways from Toronto's 7-1 win over San Jose

#1. Mitch Marner lights up the score sheet for Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner's stellar performance not only secured the win but also elevated him to seventh place in all-time Toronto Maple Leafs franchise scoring, surpassing Frank Mahovlich. The Maple Leafs' offensive barrage was a collective effort, featuring contributions from nearly half the lineup, including William Nylander, Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson.

#2. William Nylander shows he's worth every dollar

Nylander, in his first game after signing an eight-year, $92-million extension two days ago, showcased his playmaking skills with three assists, while McCabe added three points with a goal and two assists. William Nylander continues to make his case for an end-of-season award. The victory was Toronto's fourth consecutive win, following a successful California road trip.

#3. San Jose Sharks extend losing streak to 12 games

The Sharks have been mired in a season-long 12-game losing streak, and struggled to contain the Maple Leafs' offensive onslaught. Even a mid-game goalie change, replacing Kaapo Kahkonen with Mackenzie Blackwood, failed to stem the tide. Henry Thrun managed to score the lone goal for the Sharks, but it couldn't prevent another lopsided defeat.

San Jose's head coach David Quinn had hoped for a better performance in the rematch against the Maple Leafs, However, Toronto's early dominance, highlighted by four goals in just over five minutes, left the Sharks reeling and leading to a 7-1 final.

Scott Sabourin also returned to the San Jose Sharks lineup, making his first NHL appearance since April 28, 2022. He was recalled from the AHL's Barracuda, playing alongside Ryan Carpenter on the fourth line. The San Jose Sharks' bottom six have been a revolving door all season as they attempt to find a solution to turn their season around.

The Sharks' woes continue, as their -90 goal differential through 41 games signals a challenging season. Despite the historical significance of this slump, there's a glimmer of hope as the upcoming schedule offers matchups against teams currently outside playoff contention.

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again clash against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The Leafs will be eager to avenge their previous 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Dec. 11.