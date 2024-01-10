3 takeaways from Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 victory over New York Islanders

Don't look now, but the Vancouver Canucks may be the best team in hockey. The Canucks continued their impressive road trip with a dominant 5-2 triumph over the New York Islanders, completing a sweep of New York-area teams that included wins over the Devils, Rangers and now, the Islanders. Here are three takeaways from the Canucks' decisive victory:

3 takeaways from Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 win over New York Islanders

#1. Defensive prowess and balanced scoring

The Canucks showcased a well-rounded performance and combined defensive resilience with offensive firepower. Defensemen Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes set the tone with first-period goals, showing that the Canucks have been finding the back of the net from all-comers recently. The defensive unit's effectiveness paved the way for an assertive offensive display, with Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua also finding the back of the net before the final siren.

#2. Elias Pettersson's scoring surge

Elias Pettersson's offensive prowess was on full display once again as he continued his scoring surge. Pettersson, with his 20th goal of the season, capitalized on an opportunity after Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech turned the puck over in front of Ilya Sorokin.

Pettersson scored two just last night against the New York Rangers. Pettersson's chemistry with J.T. Miller has been evident, as the duo orchestrated a seamless passing play once again for a goal. Pettersson's recent emergence has been instrumental in the Canucks' success.

#3. Vancouver Canucks' renaissance under coach Rick Tocchet

The Vancouver Canucks, led by coach Rick Tocchet, are experiencing a renaissance season. After three consecutive playoff misses and a tumultuous coaching change, Vancouver is thriving once again under Tocchet's guidance. The team's current 11-2-2 record since Dec. 5 reflects their remarkable turnaround.

On the flip side, the New York Islanders are facing challenges as they return home from a 1-2-1 trip to start 2024. The Vancouver Canucks exposed the Islanders' difficulties, limiting the infrequent offensive opportunities accustomed to the Islanders' play. Despite Brock Nelson's two goals, the Islanders couldn't overcome the early deficit. As the Islanders seek to find their rhythm, the road ahead includes a matchup against the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs, who are coming off a 7-1 win.

In the immediate future, the Canucks will look to extend their road trip success as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Islanders will aim to regroup and bounce back when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on the same night as the Canucks look to extend their streak in Pittsburgh.