3 takeaways from Washington Capitals' 6-3 loss against New Jersey Devils

The Washington Capitals faced a tough setback as they couldn't secure the second half of a back-to-back, falling 6-3 to the New Jersey Devils. The Devils' dynamic trio of Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod powered their team to victory, each contributing two goals in a commanding performance. Here are three takeaways from the Capitals' disappointing loss:

3 takeaways from Capitals' 6-3 defeat to the Devils

#1. Devils' Dynamic offense shines

Nico Hischier led the charge for the Devils with a stellar three-point performance on the eve of his 25th birthday. The New Jersey captain showcased his offensive prowess with two goals and an assist, while Dawson Mercer celebrated his 200th consecutive NHL game with an impressive two-goal night.

Michael McLeod's goals included a highlight-reel spinning backhander after a forceful turnover, displaying the Devils' offensive depth that Washington struggled to contain. Nico Daws was also crucial on the back end for the Devils.

#2. Michael McLeod's impactful play

Michael McLeod's contribution was particularly noteworthy, making a significant impact on the outcome of the game. His first goal, a spinning backhanded shot, demonstrated both skill and physicality as he forced a turnover before finding the back of the net.

McLeod's second goal came at a crucial moment, effectively sealing the victory for the Devils. His dynamic play showcased the depth and resilience of the New Jersey lineup.

#3. Washington Capitals' struggles continue

The Washington Capitals faced challenges throughout the game, with goaltender Hunter Shepard allowing six goals on 26 shots. Despite Evgeny Kuznetsov ending a lengthy goal-scoring drought and contributing a goal and an assist, Washington couldn't overcome the Devils' offensive onslaught. The loss showed the Capitals' difficulties in maintaining consistency, looking tired in the second half of back-to-back games.

Injuries and the surprise absence of Ondrej Palat added to the Washington Capitals' woes. Meanwhile, the Devils, missing key players like Timo Meier, showed their level of depth and consistency, moving ahead of Washington in the Eastern Conference standings and securing a wild card spot as of now in the standings.

Fortunately for the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to three games and veteran Max Pacioretty made his Capitals debut. Pacioretty will have the chance to play against his former team on Friday as the Capitals return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils will host the Chicago Blackhawks and the electric Connor Bedard in a highly anticipated matchup pitching some of the best young talents in the game against each other.