3 takeways from the Vegas Golden Knights' 6-5 OT loss vs New Jersey Devils

In a heart-pounding showdown, the New Jersey Devils secured a 6-5 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. The New Jersey Devils drew closer to a playoff spot with a massive two points. Tyler Toffoli was the hero for New Jersey, with goals in the first, third and overtime to clinch the win. Curtis Lazar was also clutch, with two goals of his own. Here are three key takeaways highlighting the resilience and determination of the Devils:

#1. Tyler Toffoli's overtime magic

The standout performance of the night belonged to Tyler Toffoli, whose hat trick included the game-winning goal in overtime. Toffoli's sudden wrister found the back of the net, completing a remarkable comeback for the Devils, who were at a point, down 5-3.

Toffoli's goal in the second period helped to mount the beginning of a comeback. With the massive three-point night, Toffoli notched another 20-goal season in his belt. The winger's iron will and offensive prowess have been evident ever since his acquisition away from the Calgary Flames, and none was more evident than tonight.

#2. Vitek Vanecek's crucial saves against Vegas Golden Knights

Despite giving up five goals in the first two periods, goaltender Vitek Vanecek made crucial saves in major moments to keep his team in contention, especially in the third period. Vanecek rebounded with notable stops, including a sprawling save during a rush chance and two pivotal saves in the third period.

With the New Jersey Devils' goaltending being a major sticking point this season, Vanecek's resilience and ability to weather the storm were instrumental in the Devils' ability to stage a comeback and secure the two points in overtime.

#3. New Jersey Devils close in on Wild Card spot

The victory propelled the New Jersey Devils to within just two points of a coveted Wild Card spot. The Devils sit two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Devils keep playing up to their potential, they should threaten for a playoff spot and rise up the standings.

The win not only strengthens their position in the standings but also shows a statement of intent as the New Jersey Devils continue their pursuit of a postseason appearance. With the playoff race heating up, the Devils' ability to secure crucial victories positions them as contenders in the competitive landscape of the NHL.

The game also featured noteworthy contributions from the newly formed Bratt-Hischier-Meier line, displaying strong offensive pressure in their initial shift. Curtis Lazar's impactful two-way play and crucial goal further emphasized the depth and contributions from various lines.