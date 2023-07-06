3 things Arizona Coyotes fans can get excited about after signing Jason Zucker

The Arizona Coyotes made a significant move by signing Jason Zucker to a one-year deal worth $5.3 million.

While it's uncommon for a player of Zucker's caliber to sign such a short-term contract, this decision could be attributed to the Coyotes' current situation. With the team in full rebuild mode, the signing of Zucker could be a strategic move aimed at flipping him for prospects and draft capital at the trade deadline while also giving him the opportunity for another payday next offseason.

Additionally, the signing holds personal significance for Zucker, as it brings him closer to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, where he first learned how to skate. Let's explore three things the Coyotes can expect from his signing.

#1 Trade deadline asset

One of the primary expectations following the signing of Jason Zucker is that the Coyotes will likely use him as a valuable trade chip at the deadline.

As a skilled forward with proven scoring ability, Zucker will attract interest from contending teams looking to bolster their offensive depth for a playoff push. By showcasing his skills and contributing to the team's success, the Coyotes could maximize Zucker's trade value, potentially acquiring additional prospects and draft picks to further enhance their rebuilding efforts.

#2 Leadership and mentorship

While the Coyotes are in a rebuilding phase, they still require experienced players who can provide leadership and mentorship to the younger talent on the roster.

Zucker's signing brings exactly that. Having played for successful teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild, Zucker brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Coyotes' locker room.

#3 Jason Zucker's emotional connection and fan engagement

Jason Zucker's connection to the desert and the fact that he grew up in nearby Las Vegas will undoubtedly foster an emotional bond between the player, team and local fan base.

Arizona fans will resonate with Zucker's ties to the region and journey back to the southwest. This emotional connection could increase fan engagement and attendance at home games.

Zucker's signing may serve as a rallying point for the community, reinvigorating interest in the team and generating a buzz around the Coyotes' rebuilding efforts.

The signing of Jason Zucker to a one-year deal by the Arizona Coyotes holds several intriguing possibilities.

By utilizing Zucker as a trade asset, the team could acquire additional prospects and draft capital to accelerate their rebuilding process. The Coyotes are poised to benefit from Zucker's signing, both on and off the ice, as they navigate through their rebuilding phase.

