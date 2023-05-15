3 things to expect as Kyle Dubas & Sheldon Keefe face media after Toronto Maple Leafs' elimination

The Toronto Maple Leafs season once again ended in disappointment and Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe will speak to the media on Monday.

The Leafs entered the season as a Stanley Cup contender and the stakes were high as this was the final year of general manager Dubas' contract. Unfortunately, after winning the first round for the first time in 19 years, the Maple Leafs lost in five games to the Florida Panthers.

Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe among some players will speak to the media to wrap up their 2022-2023 season.

Here are three things that will most likely be talked about by Dubas and Keefe.

#1. Kyle Dubas' contract

It was well-reported that Kyle Dubas entered this season on the final year of his contract. Many felt that the Maple Leafs had to make a deep playoff run in order for him to get a contract extension.

Kyle Dubas has been the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager since 2018 and has helped turn the team into a top team in the NHL. However, Toronto has yet to find playoff success as the Leafs have just one series win in 19 years.

JayOnSC @JayOnSC Should the Leafs extend Kyle Dubas? TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss. Should the Leafs extend Kyle Dubas? TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss. https://t.co/oq4LUGohr8

Whether or not winning one series is enough for Brendan Shanahan and the Maple Leafs to extend Kyle Dubas is uncertain. Then, there is also the question of whether or not Dubas wants to remain in Toronto, as perhaps he wants to go to another team.

There are many questions facing Dubas' contract and his future, but it seems likely he won't get into too much detail about his future here.

#2. Will the 'Core Four' remain?

Toronto has built their team around their 'Core Four' which is Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. Although all four players are All-Stars, it hasn't worked and now the big question for the front office is whether all four are going to be with the Toronto Maple Leafs next season.

Tavares is pretty much guaranteed to be a Leaf next season as he has a full no-trade clause and his $11 million contract is too hard to move. That then leaves Matthews, Marner, and Nylander as trade options for Kyle Dubas (if he remains) and all three have no-trade clauses that kick in on July 1. Therefore, a trade will have to happen sooner rather than later.

#3. Is Sheldon Keefe the right head coach?

Sheldon Keefe is the scapegoat for many Maple Leafs fans as they want Keefe to be fired and not be the head coach next season.

Keefe made some questionable choices throughout the Panthers' series as he just trusted his guys and didn't change the lines until it was too late. Keefe continued to play the likes of Justin Holl and Mark Giordano who struggled in the series. He also didn't split up Matthews and Marner, which was a complaint from many Leaf fans.

Dubas and the Leafs front office may still have to think about Keefe's future but the status of the head coach will no doubt be brought up.

Poll : Is Kyle Dubas the Leafs GM next year? Yes No 0 votes