3 things we learned from NHL Thanksgiving Eve games  

The NHL had a busy schedule on Wednesday- the day before American Thanksgiving.

There were 14 games on tap, including many high-profile matchups between Stanley Cup contenders, and there was plenty to learn from them.

Let's take a look at the three things we learned from Wednesday's games.

#1 Colorado is back with a vengeance

The Colorado Avalanche were stunned in the first round of the playoffs last year against the Seattle Kraken. At the time, many wondered if the Avs run was over, but the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar made it clear that exit gave them a chip on their shoulder.

This season, Colorado has been solid, but on Wednesday they hosted the Vancouver Canucks, who were one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Avs made a statement with a 5-2 win and proved they still are legit Stanley Cup contenders.

#2 Edmonton's season could already be over

Edmonton lost 6-3 to Carolina

The Edmonton Oilers season may officially be over.

History has shown you need to be within a few points of a playoff spot by American Thanksgiving to have any chance of making it. Well, Thanksgiving is now here, and the Oilers are 5-12-1. At this point, they look more like a bottom-five team than a top-five team, which was the expectation this season.

Edmonton has a cap issue with bad contracts like Darnell Nurse and Jack Campbell, which makes them unmovable. Until the Oilers fix their defense and goaltending, their season will likely continue to be this bad.

#3 Bruins still the team to beat in the Atlantic

Boston beat Florida 3-1

The Boston Bruins are officially the team to beat the Atlantic Division.

Boston had the best record in the NHL last season and was expected to take a step back this season. However, the Bruins are atop the Atlantic Division and were playing the second-place Florida Panthers on the road.

Boston played a complete game, winning 3-1, and it now looks like they will finish atop the Atlantic Division, which means Florida, Toronto and Tampa Bay will all be fighting for the second and third-place spots in the division.