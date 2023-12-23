4 NHL players who are likely to be playing with a different club at the 2024 NHL trade deadline ft. Chris Tanev

Could Chris Tanev be donning the famous Toronto Maple Leaf jersey soon? As the NHL trade deadline looms in March, several players find themselves on the speculation radar, with trade talks swirling around their names. Among them, two Calgary Flames players, Elias Lindholm and Chris Tanev, are at the center of trade rumors.

Here's a look at four players who could be playing with a different club at the 2024 NHL trade deadline:

#1. Elias Lindholm - Calgary Flames

The Flames have been actively reshaping their roster recently, and Lindholm's name has been prominently featured in trade discussions. The Hurricanes, Avalanche, and Bruins have all been linked to Lindholm, indicating a significant market for the talented forward.

Lindholm, who spent the first five years of his career with the Hurricanes, is now in the spotlight again as potential suitors vying for his services. The Flames' decision to part ways with Lindholm could reshape their lineup and potentially bring in valuable assets in return.

#2. Chris Tanev - Calgary Flames

Another Flames player on the trade block is defenseman Chris Tanev. With the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs emerging as potential destinations for Chris Tanev, the Flames may be looking to offload the experienced blueliner. Chris Tanev, known for his defensive prowess, could be a valuable addition to a team in need of blue-line stability as the playoff race heats up.

#3. Jake Allen - Montreal Canadiens

In addition to the Flames' duo, another player likely to be traded before the deadline is Jake Allen of the Montreal Canadiens. With goaltenders across the league facing injuries and uncertainties, Allen, a reliable netminder, could become a sought-after asset. Despite being labeled as a "mediocre" 33-year-old goaltender, Allen's experience and steadiness between the pipes may be precisely what a contender needs for a deep playoff run.

#4. Jason Zucker - Arizona Coyotes

The final name on the list is forward Jason Zucker, who signed a team-friendly one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes in the summer. As the Coyotes traditionally capitalize on the trade deadline to maximize the value of veteran players, Zucker could be the next to find himself in a new jersey. His offensive capabilities and the flexibility of a one-year contract make Zucker an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their forward depth.

As the trade deadline approaches, the NHL landscape is sure to witness these players changing jerseys in pursuit of playoff success or to strengthen the foundation for the future. The Flames, Canadiens and Coyotes, in particular, could be key players in the trade market, shaping the league's competitive dynamics as the season progresses.