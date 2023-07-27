5 active NHL players undeserving of their current contracts

In the world of professional sports as well as the NHL, contracts can be a double-edged sword. While some players provide exceptional value for their team's investment, others fail to live up to the hefty price tag associated with their deals.

It's worth noting that players can turn their fortunes around with determination and hard work, providing hope for the future. Based on their projected value and performance, though, a few active NHL players are burdened with contracts that seem unjustified.

NHL players undeserving of their current contracts

Here are five of them:

#1 Seth Jones - Contract: $9.5M x seven years

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks v Seattle Kraken

Seth Jones was once a standout defenseman, but his performances have not lived up to the expectations set by his massive contract.

While there may be arguments to underrate his value due to his team's poor performance, it's becoming evident that he may not be the bonafide No. 1 defenseman the Chicago Blackhawks envisioned when signing him.

Yet, there's still hope that Jones can find his stride and justify his high salary if he receives the right support and infrastructure.

#2 Colton Parayko - Contract: $6.5M x seven years

Colton Parayko, St Louis Blues v Columbus Blue Jackets

Colton Parayko's previous elite defensive form seems to be fading, and his age raises concerns about him maintaining his peak performance in the long term.

The St. Louis Blues might consider parting ways with Parayko to explore better options, especially if he finds the right fit at another team. Otherwise, it's challenging to envision him living up to his current contract.

#3 Jonathan Huberdeau - Contract: $10.5M x eight years

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames v Vegas Golden Knights

While Huberdeau had a remarkable NHL season, there were red flags, and the Calgary Flames took a significant gamble by signing him to a massive deal without giving him a chance to prove his worth in their system.

Expecting an aging player to maintain peak performance for eight more years is risky, but Huberdeau's talent and potential for a bounce-back season offer a glimmer of hope.

#4 Tyler Seguin - Contract: $9.9M x four years

Tyle Seguin, Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken - Game Four

Injuries have affected Tyler Seguin's performances for the Dallas Stars and shortened his peak years as a top player.

However, his progress in the previous NHL season shows promise, and with time to recover and regain form, he might prove doubters wrong. Despite being 31, Seguin's determination and work ethic make it possible for him to surprise critics and fulfill the expectations of his contract.

#5 Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Contract: $7.0M x three years

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks v New York Islanders

Unfortunately, Marc-Edouard Vlasic's recent performances for the San Jose Sharks do not align with his high salary.

At 36, it's unlikely that he will return to his top-pairing defenseman status. The probability of positive value from this contract is low, making it a tough situation for the player and his team.

In the NHL, contracts are often scrutinized for the value they provide relative to a player's performance.

While some players on this list have struggled to live up to their deals, it's important to remember that hockey is unpredictable, and players can surprise with remarkable comebacks.

As we look ahead, the aforementioned players have the opportunity to redefine their careers and rewrite the narrative surrounding their contracts. Only time will tell if they can turn their current perceived "worst" contracts into "treasures" for their teams.