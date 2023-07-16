5 active NHL stars who'll end up in the Hall of Fame ft. Patrick Kane

The NHL has been graced with the presence of numerous talented players throughout its history.

But, there are a select few who stand out as potential Hall of Famers based on their outstanding careers and impressive accolades. Here are five such names:

#1 Patrice Bergeron

With an illustrious career as one of the best defensive forwards in NHL history, Patrice Bergeron has solidified his reputation as a future Hall of Famer. His five Frank J. Selke Awards, the most all-time, attest to his exceptional defensive prowess.

Bergeron's impressive collection of trophies includes the King Clancy Trophy, the Mark Messier Leadership Award, and the NHL Foundation Player Award.

Furthermore, his winning the Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals, and other international titles, exemplifies his remarkable winning mentality.

#2 Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby's career has been marked by unparalleled success, despite enduring setbacks due to concussions.

Three Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Trophies, and two Conn Smythe Trophies adorn his resume. Crosby's consistent dominance on the ice has also earned him three Ted Lindsay Awards and two Rocket Richard Trophies.

Alongside his team achievements, his two Olympic gold medals further cement his status as an exceptional player, overcoming adversity to leave an indelible mark on the game.

#3 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane's offensive brilliance and contributions to the game make him an undeniable candidate for the Hall of Fame.

His three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks serve as the pinnacle of his team accomplishments. Kane's individual accolades include the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Calder Trophy, and Conn Smythe Trophy.

As one of the top-scoring American-born players in NHL history, Kane's impact on the game extends beyond his impressive trophy cabinet.

#4 Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin's awe-inspiring goal-scoring ability and electrifying offensive skills have made him a household name in the hockey world.

Nine Rocket Richard Trophies, three Hart Trophies, and three Ted Lindsay Awards showcase his unmatched scoring prowess.

Ovechkin's crowning achievement came with the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory in 2018, solidifying his legacy as one of the game's greats.

#5 Connor McDavid

At just 26 years old, Connor McDavid has already established himself as the best player in the world. His extraordinary speed, exceptional skills, and offensive creativity make him a generational talent.

McDavid's trophy cabinet includes two Hart Memorial Trophies, a Ted Lindsay Award, four Art Ross Trophies, and three Lester B Pearson Awards. Despite the absence of a Stanley Cup, McDavid's regular-season dominance and impact on the ice make him a lock for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

