5 best hockey helmets in the world for goalies in 2024: Bauer NME VTX, Warrior Ritual F1 Pro, and more

A goalie mask is one of the essential pieces of gear since it prevents injuries to the players who stand in front of 100mph slapshots on a nightly basis. Thankfully, the evolution of the hockey helmet and the mask has saved lives since the advancement in the game has made it faster and more powerful than ever before.

Today, there are so many choices on the market, so whether you are strapping the pads for the first time or playing another season of elite-level hockey, here are your best options if you need a new cage.

5 best goalie masks in the world in 2024

#1. CCM Axis XF Pro (USD 1,149.99)

The CCM Axis XF Pro goalie mask is the first of its kind, featuring a NEST Tech liner. The revolutionary design protects the head from impact down to millimeters. Ultimately, the mask has one of the softer linings in the sport and can be modeled on any player's head.

Additionally, this CCM mask features a carbon fiber composite shell, giving it a modern-day look and ultralight feel. Also, the company updated the ventilation over previous Axis helmets, which assist in the airflow inside the mask.

#2. Bauer NME One (USD 1,049.99)

The Bauer NME is a traditional goalie mask and one of the company's most popular styles, but with the latest rollout, it's been updated. Featuring Advanced Carbon Layering, the NME One is meant to handle puck impacts without losing integrity and prevent chipping.

The new Bauer design features the Defense Cloud Tech, a new foam material offering lightweight protection and sweat management. Additionally, the mask has great chin and cheek protection, allowing the NME One to jump to the top of the company's goalie mask line as their most protective.

#3. Bauer 960 (USD 1049.99)

The Bauer 960 is one of the company's oldest models and has remained mostly unchanged since its introduction, maintaining its shape and durability over two decades later. Thanks to the Smacwrap comp shell, when a puck strikes the mask, it provides excellent protection and reduces vibrations.

Inside, the 960 mask has an AirFlow liner, allowing netminders to stay cool thanks to strategically placed vent holes, maximizing airflow. Additionally, the padding features a combination of Poron XRD and IX Foam, which were featured in the NME series. Overall, the advancements in foam techniques are meant to absorb impact and reduce ringing.

#4. Warrior Ritual R/F2 Pro (USD 999.99)

The Warrior Ritual R/F2 goalie mask features a Minimus Carbon 20 shell and a FantomFIT design, giving the mask a unique feel and look that protects the entirety of the head. Inside the mask, the company employs an OmniShock+ System, which eliminates gaps in the construction, with Impax forms to reduce vibrating and provide top-of-the-line protection.

Additionally, the Ritual R/F 2 goalie mask has a specific chin design, meant to not interfere with movement, which will assist in puck tracking without sacrificing protection to the jaw and neck area.

#5. CCM Axis F9 (USD 599.99)

The Axis F9 helmet features an Exoshell Fiberglass construction, which gives it a sleek appearance at a lighter weight. Thanks to the mold of the mask, it's shaped to provide the best deflection points.

One of the mask's most striking features is the AER-TEC Ventilation System, which has enlarged holes to enhance airflow. Furthermore, the Axis F9 goalie mask has the all-new high-density VN foam liner that adds a layer of protection without feeling any heavier.