5 best moments/accomplishments of Evgeni Malkin's career

Evgeni Malkin turned 37 on Monday and because it's his birthday, we will take a look at some of the best moments/accomplishments of his career.

Malkin was drafted second overall in 2004 and has played his entire 17-season NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once he retires, the Russian will be in the Hall of Fame and could even have his jersey retired by the Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin's best moments/accomplishments

Given that he has played 17 NHL seasons, Malkin has plenty of moments and accomplishments in his career, and let's take a look at the top five.

#5. Malkin gets Goal of the Year candidate

On February 25, 2012, Evgeni Malkin had a Goal of the Year candidate against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Malkin took the puck at his own blueline and walked through three Lightning players and then deked the goalie out for an amazing goal. Although the game was 5-1 for the Penguins at the time, the goal is still one of the best of his career.

Take a look at the goal below:

#4. Evgeni Malkin scores a beauty against New Jersey

Evgeni Malkin is no stranger to scoring highlight-reel goals and his goal on October 24, 2006, against the New Jersey Devils was exactly that.

He got a stretch pass at the Devils' blueline and tried to split the D, but then he had to pull off an incredible deke to get past the defense. As both defensemen began to close in on him, he faked a shot and brought it to his backhand, which fooled Martin Brodeur and scored a beautiful backhand goal.

#3. Evgeni Malkin plays in 1000th game

Evgeni Malkin has been healthy for a big part of his career as he has suited up in 1063 regular season games.

Playing that long in the NHL is special as only 382 players in NHL history have done it. He is also over a point-per-game player in the NHL as he has recorded 1229 points.

#2. Malkin strips Klefbom, scores a beauty

Evgeni Malkin's best career goal came on November 28, 2015, as the Russian stripped Oscar Klefbom at the blue line and then did a spin-o-rama and fired a backhand that went crossbar down to score.

The fact the puck ringed off the crossbar and went straight into the net made it even better. The spin-o-rama move after stealing the puck cemented the goal as one of the best goals in recent memory.

#1. Winning 3 Stanley Cups

Easily the best accomplishment of Evgeni Malkin's career is the fact he has won three Stanley Cups. Malkin won the Cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017 and even won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009 for the playoff MVP.

Although the Russian did win the Hart Trophy for MVP in 2012, winning three Stanley Cups is something not people get to do, as winning one Cup is hard.

