5 best NHL announcers of all time, feat. Joe Bowen

When it comes to ice hockey or NHL, the sport's true aficionados know that a memorable game is often complemented by an unforgettable play-by-play announcer.

Over the years, the NHL has been graced with a plethora of talented broadcasters, each leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

Best NHL announcers of all time

Here are the top five:

#1 Joe Bowen

For more than four decades, Bowen has been synonymous with the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing the action-packed games to life through his superbly descriptive radio voice.

Since 1982, Bowen has been the captivating play-by-play announcer for over 3,000 Maple Leafs games. His iconic "Holy Mackinaw" call has become an inseparable part of the team's history, echoing through the hearts of fans worldwide.

In 2018, the Hockey Hall of Fame honored Bowen with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, a testament to his immense contributions to the world of sports broadcasting.

Notably, his remarkable talent extends beyond the NHL, as he lent his voice to the underrated 1986 hockey film "Youngblood," showcasing his versatility and passion for the game.

#2 Bill Clement

Following an illustrious 11-season NHL career, including two Stanley Cups with the Philadelphia Flyers, Clement effortlessly transitioned into the broadcast booth. His insightful color commentary and expert analysis have earned him accolades and respect from fans and fellow broadcasters alike.

Clement's remarkable career spans various networks, including ESPN, NBC, ABC and TNT, and he has shared his expertise during five Olympics. Additionally, his distinctive voice has graced several NHL video games, solidifying his place as one of the best analysts in the business.

#3 Bob Cole

For countless Canadians, "Hockey Night in Canada" is an institution, and Cole was one of its iconic voices.

As the primary play-by-play announcer for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1980 to 2008, Cole's voice echoed through living rooms during regular-season games and Stanley Cup Playoffs alike.

With a broadcasting career spanning 50 years, Cole's unparalleled dedication and passion for the sport earned him the Foster Hewitt Award in 1996. Even after transitioning to a limited role following Rogers Communications' acquisition of NHL coverage in Canada, his impact on the game remains etched in hockey lore.

#4 Fred Cusick

For generations of Boston Bruins fans, Fred Cusick will forever be the voice of the franchise. His distinct narration resonated through radio and television broadcasts, making him a pioneer in bringing Bruins games to eager fans across the nation.

Cusick's pioneering efforts were acknowledged with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame as one of the first broadcaster inductees. That's an honor he received alongside the inaugural Foster Hewitt Award recipients. His contributions to the sport and his unforgettable voice make him an integral part of NHL history.

#5 Mike "Doc" Emrick

With a career that spanned several decades, Mike "Doc" Emrick stands as one of the most iconic voices in hockey history. Beginning as the first play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils, Emric has had a journey that has taken him through various networks, including ESPN, Fox, ABC, Versus and NBC.

Renowned for his captivating storytelling abilities, humor and deep knowledge of the game, Emrick, particularly his voice, became synonymous with the league, especially during the Stanley Cup playoffs. His remarkable contributions earned him the Foster Hewitt Award and the Lester Patrick Trophy, underscoring his significant impact on hockey in the United States.

The aforementioned broadcasters, including the incomparable Joe Bowen, have left an indelible impression on the NHL and fans.

Their voices have become inseparable from the sport, bringing to life the excitement and passion that define hockey. As they continue to inspire the next generation of announcers, their legacy will forever be etched in the annals of hockey history.

