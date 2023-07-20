5 best NHL journeymen of all-time ft. Jaromir Jagr

The word journeymen is often thought of as a bad thing. However, some journeymen are future or current Hall of Famers, as they were able to bounce around Cup-contending teams and try and be that missing piece.

Although most star players want to play on one NHL team their entire career, that is often not the case. Instead, trades and free agency are viable options for players.

Let's take a look at the five best NHL journeymen of all time.

#5. Bill Guerin

Bill Guerin played for seven different NHL teams

Bill Guerin is the current general manager of the Minnesota Wild, but his NHL career was a hectic one.

Guerin started his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils in 1991 and spent his first seven years with the Devils. After spending four years with the Edmonton Oilers, he played for six teams over his final 10 years. He was always considered a good player to add to Stanley Cup-contending teams.

Guerin ended up hosting the Stanley Cup twice and in his 19-year NHL career, he played for eight different teams.

#4. Adam Oates

Adam Oates was a five-time NHL All-Star and to many may be known for his time with the Washington Capitals.

Oates total assists rank fifth on NHL all-time list. He played in the Stanley Cup Finals twice but lost both times during his 19-year NHL career. However, he played for seven different teams and never spent more than five seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame and registered 1420 career points.

#3. Phil Housley

Phil Housley played 21 NHL seasons and is a Hall of Famer. He played for eight different teams and was always on the move.

Housley started his career with the Buffalo Sabres, where he played for eight seasons, but he then started to move and suited up for seven different teams.

The defenseman was a seven-time All-Star and a Norris Trophy runner-up in 1992 but bounced around after a couple of seasons with each team after leaving Buffalo. He is also in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

#2. Paul Coffey

Paul Coffey was the best defenseman on the Edmonton Oilers, who won three Stanley Cups with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier at the helm and ended up winning another Cup with the Penguins.

Although Coffey is a Hall of Famer, in 21 NHL seasons he played for nine different NHL teams and for six different teams over his final eight years which is when he really became a journeyman.

#1. Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr is the best journeyman in NHL history

Jaromir Jagr has turned out to be arguably the best journeyman in the NHL.

Jagr played 26 seasons in the NHL, including his first 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and won two consecutive Stanley Cups during that time. After leaving the Penguins, Jagr really started to bounce around teams.

Jagr played for nine different NHL teams, but in his final 10 NHL seasons, he played for seven different NHL teams. Jagr is still playing in the Czech Republic but in the final half of his career, he became the NHL's journeyman.

