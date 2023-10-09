5 best NHL Waiver targets still up for grabs ahead of 2023 season ft. Martin Jones

The 2023-24 NHL season begins on Tuesday. A day before that, on Monday, all 32 teams in the league must submit their 23-man rosters in compliance with the league's salary cap.

Several NHL players were placed on waivers on Sunday as teams made their final rosters cut while others were placed for salary cap reasons. Here's a look at some of the best players available on the waiver wire:

Best NHL players available on the waiver wire

Here are five of them:

#5 Jack Studnicka, Vancouver Canucks

St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks

Studnicka joined the Vancouver Canucks from Boston last season and only had eight points in 47 NHL games.

Following a disappointing season, the 24-year-old winger bounced back with an outstanding preseason and training camp performance, so it surprised many when he was placed on waivers.

If he can maintain his preseason form, Studnicka could be a valuable addition as a fourth liner.

#4 Lassi Thomson - Anaheim Ducks

Lassi Thomson

The Anaheim Ducks claimed Lassi Thomson off waivers earlier this month and then placed him back on waivers on Sunday. He was picked 19th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 NHL draft. The 23-year-old has only appeared in 18 games since then.

Thomson, being a defenseman, has excellent offensive skills, especially on powerplay, so a team looking to fill that void could consider him. Although the Ducks attempted to do the same, it did not turn out in their favor during the preseason.

#3 Raphael Lavoie - Edmonton Oilers

Raphael Lavoie

Raphael Lavoie, the Edmonton Oilers' 39th pick in the 2019 NHL draft, is yet to play a game in the league. He's a big-stature player who boasts strong offensive skills.

Last term, the 23-year-old accumulated 45 points on 25 goals while playing for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. However, given the Oilers' offensive firepower and Lavoie's inconsistent efforts, it has been difficult for him to break into the group.

Nevertheless, teams looking to add depth to their rosters up front could consider Lavoie, who's a decent option.

#2 Zach Bogosian - Tampa Bay Lightning

Zach Bogosian

The Bolts surprised many by placing veteran D-man Zach Bogosian on waivers on Sunday.

He joined the Bolts in the 2019-20 season and appeared in 102 games for the team. The veteran defenseman has been a valuable asset to coach Jon Cooper in the last couple of years.

However, he's shown some signs of regress, and the emergence of Darren Raddysh on the right side has pushed Bogosian down the depth chart.

Nevertheless, Bogosian has a lot of experience and has a low cap hit of $850,000, so teams looking for an experienced D-man could look out for his services.

#1 Martin Jones - Toronto Maple Leafs

Martin Jones

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs this summer. On Sunday, the Leafs waived him, most likely, as the team is expected to go into the new season with goalie tandem Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll.

Martin Jones is the most experienced of the goalies on waivers. He has 450 career games and appeared 48 times for the Seattle Kraken last term.

Following Andrei Vasilevsky's injury, which will sideline him for an extended period, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in dire need of a goalie and could route Jones as a captivating waiver option.