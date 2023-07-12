5 Best shouts for NHL 24 cover athlete ft. Connor Bedard

For younger hockey fans, EA's NHL franchise has played a significant role in fostering their love for the sport. The game's immersive experience allows fans to engage with the sport, learn about players and teams, and develop connections with today's stars.

One major honor in the game is gracing the cover of NHL, and as fans eagerly await the announcement of NHL 24's cover athlete, let's explore the top contenders for this coveted spot.

Top 5 NHL 24 cover prospects

#1 Connor McDavid

Undoubtedly, McDavid is the best player in the game today, as evidenced by his numerous accolades, including three consecutive Art Ross Trophy wins and a recent Rocket Richard Trophy. While he already appeared on the cover of NHL 18, his exceptional dominance and unparalleled skills may warrant another feature to honor his excellence.

#2 Erik Karlsson

As a defenseman, Karlsson showcased his exceptional talent by leading the San Jose Sharks with an impressive 101 points, a feat rarely achieved by a blueliner since the early '90s. Despite his team's struggles, Karlsson's individual brilliance cannot be overlooked. While the rebuilding phase in San Jose might impact his chances, his exceptional performance makes him a strong contender.

#3 Mitch Marner

Marner had a stellar season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, leading the team in scoring with 99 points, including a career-high 69 assists. His well-rounded game and contention for the Selke Trophy add to his appeal. However, being in the shadow of Auston Matthews and possibly John Tavares may affect his chances, as cover athletes usually need to be the biggest star on their team.

#4 Matthew Tkachuk

Tkachuk gained tremendous respect from the hockey world for his outstanding playoff performance during the Florida Panthers' improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final. His gritty style of play and undeniable presence on the ice make him a marketing dream. Despite not winning the Cup, Tkachuk's recent stardom and the enthusiasm he generates align perfectly with the EA franchise's allure.

#5 Connor Bedard

While Bedard's inclusion might be considered a stretch, it presents an enticing prospect for several reasons. The Regina Pats forward has been generating substantial hype for the past two years, and his passion for the game has captured fans' attention. Despite being a young player, Bedard's name is already on the minds of many, making him a potential dark horse candidate for the NHL 24 cover.

In the end, selecting the cover athlete is a decision that balances individual talent, team success, marketability, and fan appeal. While these five contenders each bring their unique strengths to the table, only EA knows who will ultimately grace the cover and capture the hearts of hockey fans around the world.

