5 biggest 2024 NHL All-Star Game snubs feat. Jake Guentzel

As the excitement builds for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, the released rosters have some notable omissions. The biggest one may be Jake Guentzel, who leads his team in points, yet lost out to the grandfathered-in, Sidney Crosby. Here are four more of the biggest snubs from this year's All-Star lineup.

Five names that were snubbed from the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

5. Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators)

While Brady Tkachuk rightfully earned a spot on the NHL All-Star Game roster, the omission of Tim Stutzle has come as a surprise. Stutzle is on pace for an 85-point campaign, and his offensive capabilities have been evident. He has struggled recently with just one point in his last 11 games, which may have affected his nomination. The sheer fact of injecting youth into the All-Star Game for the good of the league is reason enough to put Stutzle into the 2024 All-Star Game.

4. Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Despite not playing a full hockey game since November 30, Adin Hill's early-season excellence makes him a notable snub in net. Before his injury, Hill posted a 1.93 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 15 games. It appears as though he will be back healthy before the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Such stellar performances in the early part of the season have made Hill a deserving All-Star candidate.

3. Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Although Boone Jenner will be the representative for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Adam Fantilli should have been sent instead. Fantilli has shouldered the team's offensive responsibilities admirably, contributing 11 goals and 24 points in 42 games. Much like Stutzle, Fantilli adds more marketing sense for the league.

2. Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins)

While the Pittsburgh Penguins will once again be sending Sidney Crosby to the All-Star Game, Jake Guentzel's exclusion is a head-scratcher. Guentzel has outpaced Crosby in total points, amassing 44 in 39 games. It seems like Guentzel is being punished for being on a team with one of the league's biggest stars.

1. Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)

Despite the Colorado Avalanche already sending a strong contingent to the All-Star Game, including Cale Makar, Alex Georgiev, and Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen was every bit deserving. With an impressive 53 points in just 42 games, Rantanen is tied for ninth in league scoring. Having previously earned All-Star nods in 2019 and 2023, his omission in 2024 is surprising.