5 biggest controversies that rocked the NHL community in 2023 ft. Corey Perry's Blackhawks exit

The 2023 year is nearly over, with only a couple of days left in the calendar year. Let us see what this year had in store for us.

The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2023. However, this was overshadowed by plenty of controversies that rocked the hockey world.

This article will explore the five biggest NHL controversies in 2023.

Five biggest NHL controversies in 2023

#1, Corey Perry gets his contract terminated

One of the biggest stories in the NHL is Corey Perry had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks this season.

Perry signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks to provide his veteran leadership to a very young team. However, just before American Thanksgiving, Perry was no longer with the team, and his contract was set to be terminated.

Since then, neither Chicago nor Perry has revealed what happened, but the player admitted he is getting help for alcohol abuse.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago organization, Perry said, "including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed, and I have let you all down."

During his absence from the team, an incorrect rumor was circulating, impacting Connor Bedard and his family to add to the controversy.

#2, NHL bans theme nights

The NHL has held countless theme nights like Pride Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, and Military Appreciation Night, among others.

But, a controversy was seen online after several players did not wear the Pride warmup jerseys. The NHL finally decided to ban all theme nights as Commissioner Gary Bettman called the jerseys a distraction from the special interest nights.

The NHL also banned rainbow tape, but several players still used it, which forced the league to overturn it. But, for now, the warmup jerseys are not used.

#3, Shane Pinto's gambling suspension

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto became the first NHL player suspended for sports gambling.

Pinto was suspended for 41 games by the NHL for "activities relating to sports wagering." Immediately, many wondered what Pinto did, as the NHL said he didn't gamble on an NHL game. However, it was terrible enough for Pinto to accept the suspension and admit his fault.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team," Pinto said in the statement.

To this day, it's still not known what Pinto did, and whether or not we ever will is uncertain.

#4, Boston Bruins sign Mitchell Miller

The Arizona Coyotes drafted Mitchell Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

However, he had his right rescinded after he pled guilty at the age of 14 to one count of assault and one count of violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act. The charges were put on him after vile acts against a developmentally challenged classmate named Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

After the Coyotes withdrew his rights, the Boston Bruins shockingly signed him to a contract. This surprised everyone, and after days of backlash, the Bruins finally terminated his contract.

#5, NHL draft lottery rigged?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery had plenty of anticipation due to Connor Bedard being the top overall pick.

Although several teams were in the running to get the first overall pick, the Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery. However, Kevin Weekes had said something during the TV broadcast before the commercial that raised eyebrows. He revealed the lottery would come down to the Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks and that the Columbus Blue Jackets had the third pick.

The only problem was the third overall pick had not been revealed yet, so the comment drew fans to claim the letter was rigged for Chicago to win it.