5 biggest moves to expect ahead of NHL trade deadline 2024 ft. Elias Lindholm

The 2024 NHL trade deadline will commence on Friday, March 8, and plenty of big names could be moved.

The trade deadline is the last chance for playoff-bound teams to acquire players to strengthen their roster for the Stanley Cup. It's an exciting day on the calendar for NHL fans, and this year could see some key players being traded.

5 biggest moves to expect ahead of the NHL trade deadline

#1, Elias Lindholm moved

The Calgary Flames will be the team to watch at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, as they have some key players likely to be on the move.

The top player expected to be traded is center Elias Lindholm, who can come in and be a second-line center on a Stanley Cup contender. In the playoffs, the way to win is to be solid at center, have a defensive core and a solid goaltending.

Plenty of teams will be interested in Lindholm, a pending free agent, and he should be moved.

#2, Noah Hanifin/Chris Tanev moved

Calgary Flames will look to move the pair of defensemen

Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are on this list as the Calgary Flames defensemen are expected to be traded ahead of the deadline.

Hanifin and Tanev are the top defensemen available and will be highly sought after ahead of the March 8 deadline.

The Flames can enter a rebuild, so getting as many assets in draft picks or prospects for Lindholm, Tanev and Hanifin is crucial.

#3, Trevor Zegras moved from Anaheim

Trevor Zegras is reportedly on the trade block

Trevor Zegras is one of the more well-known players in the NHL for his flashy style. He is also on the cover of the NHL 23 video game.

Zegras' future with Anaheim is questionable after the Ducks acquired Cutter Gauthier in a trade, as they have Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson and Gauthier as centers.

After the trade, TSN's NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed Zegras is on the trading block:

"Many around the National Hockey League are wondering now what [general manager] Pat Verbeek and the Ducks might also have in store. Sources indicate that throughout varying points, there's at least been some level of interest that's been explored by the Ducks in dynamic forward Trevor Zegras."

Zegras would arguably be a blockbuster if he gets traded, as rumored. But Zegras did get injured on Tuesday, which could keep him from being moved.

#4, Montreal deals one of their goaltenders

Montreal Canadiens have three goalies on their NHL roster

The Montreal Canadiens have been carrying three goalies on their NHL roster, but it's expected that one will be moved before the deadline.

Montreal appears set with Samuel Montembeault as their starting goaltender, which leaves Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau as trade targets.

Allen has proved he can be a capable backup and start games if needed. Primeau will likely be someone Montreal wants to keep and develop as a future starter.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils could all be in the market for a new goalie. So it's likely Allen or one of the three goalies get moved.

#5, Senators deal their pending UFA's

Vladimir Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators were a team many thought would be in playoff contention this season but aren't.

Ottawa is near the bottom of the standings and will look to offset its pending free agents in Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik at the deadline. Tarasenko and Kubalik can be middle-six forwards on a playoff team and net the Sens some draft picks in a lost season.