5 biggest NHL trade deadline day deals of all time ft. Martin St. Louis

The NHL trade deadline is always an exciting time for fans.

Recently, the trade deadline has mostly been depth players being traded, as star players aren't often traded, or when they are, happens in the summer.

However, we have seen captains, Hall of Famers and perennial All-Stars be traded, so here are the five biggest deadline day deals of all time.

Five biggest NHL trade deadline day deals of all time

#1 Martin St. Louis traded to the Rangers

Martin St. Louis was the heart and soul of the Tampa Bay Lightning and was the captain of the team.

St. Louis was in his 13th season in Tampa Bay and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

After being left off Team Canada's Olympic team by Steve Yzerman, who was the Lightning's general manager, he requested a trade.

At the time of the trade, St. Louis was Tampa Bay's first in team history in points (953) and assists (588), and second in goals (365).

He was traded to the New York Rangers for their captain Ryan Callahan, along with draft picks going each time. It was a blockbuster and remains one of the biggest trades in NHL history.

#2 Brett Hull traded to the Blues

In 1998, the St. Louis Blues acquired Brett Hull and Steve Bozek from the Calgary Flames for Rob Ramage and Rick Wamsley.

At the time of the trade, the Flames were on pace to have their best season in franchise history, so they traded Hull, who was a rookie for top-pairing defenseman, Ramage.

However, the years following the trade made it one of the biggest in NHL history, as Hull went on to play in 1,269 games and recorded 1,391 points.

He has been indicted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, won the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP in 1991 and was a nine-time All-Star.

#3 Jeff Carter traded to the Kings

Jeff Carter was dealt to the Kings in 2012.

Jeff Carter has been part of two blockbuster trades in the NHL.

He was dealt from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Philadelphia Flyers. Not even a year later, Carter was traded at the 2012 NHL trade deadline to the Los Angeles Kings. He was traded for defenseman Jack Johnson and a first-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

With the Kings, Carter had an immediate impact, as he recorded 13 points in the playoffs, including scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2012. He also helped Los Angeles win the cup in 2014.

#4 Marian Hossa dealt to the Penguins

Marian Hossa was the key piece in a trade deadline blockbuster in 2008.

Hossa had recorded 56 points in 60 games with the Atlanta Thrashers, and at the deadline, he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins for their Stanley Cup run.

Hossa was traded with forward Pascal Dupuis for forwards Colby Armstrong, Erik Christensen, prospect Angelo Esposito and a first-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

With the Penguins, Hossa recorded 26 points in 20 playoff games, but Pittsburgh lost in the Cup final to the Detroit Red Wings.

#5 Penguins acquire Ron Francis

In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Ron Francis from the Hartford Whalers in a blockbuster deal.

Francis was the Whalers' captain and helped them to five consecutive playoff appearances and tallied 821 points in 10 seasons.

However, at the 1991 NHL trade deadline, he was traded along with Ulf Samuelsson and Grant Jennings to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In return, Hartford got John Cullen, Zarley Zalapski, and Jeff Parker.

Francis helped lead the Penguins to the Stanley Cup in 1992, and Pittsburgh also won the Cup the next season with Francis' help.