5 biggest surprises from 2024 NHL All-Star game ft. Boone Jenner

The NHL All-Star game rosters were announced over the weekend, where there were some noticeable snubs and surprises.

The NHL mandates every team to have one representative, but because of that, some undeserving players get selected to the All-Star game.

Five biggest surprises from the All-Star game

#1 Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star representative is their captain Boone Jenner, but he was a surprise addition to the roster.

Jenner has recorded 18 points in 29 games this season, which is not All-Star worthy. Although someone has to be represented by each team, Jenner is eighth on Columbus in points.

Johnny Gaudreau, Adam Fantilli, Zach Werenski or Kirill Marchenko would have been more deserving as Columbus' All-Star representative.

#2 Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson has just 19 points this season.

The other noticeable surprise NHL All-Star was Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

Wilson was named the Capitals All-Star representative but is not All-Star worthy. The forward has recorded just 19 points in 40 games this season and is below 0.5 points per game.

Wilson is tied for fourth in points in Washington, but Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, or John Carlson would have been a better choice than the power forward.

#3 Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm is Calgary's representative.

Elias Lindholm was named to the first NHL All-Star Game but is a surprise addition.

Lindholm is the Calgary Flames' representative but has recorded just 28 points in 43 games. He's fourth in points for Calgary, but Blake Coleman should have been the Flames' representative.

Coleman has 37 points in 43 games and should have gotten his first All-Star nod after being in the NHL since the 2016-17 season.

#4 Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk is the Sens' representative.

Brady Tkachuk was named to his fourth All-Star game as the Ottawa Senators representative but shouldn't have been selected this year.

Tkachuk has recorded 31 points in 38 games this season and is fourth in points for the Sens. Tim Stutzle has 38 points in 38 games, while Claude Giroux, with 35 points in 38 games, should have been selected to the All-Star game instead of Tkachuk.

#5 Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 34 points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand was even surprised to be selected to the NHL All-Star Game, as he had a vacation booked, which he was annoyed to cancel.

Bjorkstrand has 34 points in 42 games, and although he's second in points for the Seattle Kraken, if every team doesn't need to be represented in the NHL All-Star game, he likely would not have been selected.