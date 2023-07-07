5 most bizarre NHL Transfer Rumors of all-time ft. Wayne Gretzky's move to Russia

The world of NHL has undoubtedly witnessed its fair share of bizarre trade rumors over the years.

These rumors capture the imagination of fans, sparking excitement and speculation. Among them are five extraordinary transfer rumors featuring Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Alexander Ovechkin, PK Subban, and Mike Green.

Presented below are these top five most peculiar NHL trade rumors that shook up the community.

#1. Stunning NHL Trade: Pittsburgh Penguins shake up the sport with Jagr-Lemieux exchange

In the realm of surprising NHL trade rumors, few have captivated fans like the speculation surrounding a potential swap between Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemieux.

The rumor surfaced during Lemieux's initial retirement in 1997, suggesting that the Pittsburgh Penguins were contemplating a daring move to bring Lemieux back by trading Jaromir Jagr, their rising star.

The mere thought of two generational talents exchanging teams left fans in awe. However, this intriguing rumor remained nothing more than speculation.

Lemieux returned to the Penguins alongside Jagr, forming an unforgettable partnership that left the hockey world wondering what might have been.

#2. Wayne Gretzky joins the Red Army: The Soviet Union's quest for the legendary Great One

During the intense competition between the League and the Soviet hockey system in the 1980s, an unprecedented rumor emerged. It was of Wayne Gretzky, the legendary 'Great One', being pursued by the Soviet Union's Red Army team.

The Soviet Union sought to bolster its hockey dominance and display its supremacy against the NHL, further fueling the speculation.

However, this audacious rumor remained nothing more than a captivating fantasy. Wayne Gretzky continued his illustrious career in the NHL, leaving an unmatched legacy.

#3. PK Subban was on the verge of being traded to a different team

During the 2016 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens' general manager, Marc Bergevin, had a strong interest in selecting Pierre-Luc Dubois, a local prospect. It is believed that if the Vancouver Canucks, who had the fifth overall pick, had chosen Dubois, a trade would have been arranged to bring him to Montreal in exchange for defenseman PK Subban.

However, this potential trade fell through when Dubois was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the third overall pick. It is interesting to note that the Canadiens initially appeared to be looking for a forward to acquire in exchange for Subban. But they ultimately ended up trading him for a veteran defenseman instead.

#4.Ovechkin's Potential KHL Shift: Is the Capitals' captain bound for Moscow?

Another unexpected NHL trade rumor that generated significant buzz involved Alexander Ovechkin, the beloved captain of the Washington Capitals. This rumor had him potentially making a move to Moscow and joining the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

With Ovechkin's strong ties to Russia and the allure of playing in his homeland, fans and pundits wondered whether the Capitals' star player would bid farewell to the NHL.

However, the rumor proved to be completely false. Ovechkin reaffirmed his commitment to the Capitals by signing a long-term contract extension, consolidating his status as a Washington icon.

Note: The following example is not a real transfer rumor

#5. Mike Green allegedly pretended to be injured in order to remain with the Detroit Team

In 2018, an unusual situation unfolded involving Mike Green and the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL trade deadline. Despite Green's contract nearing its end and the Red Wings being in a rebuilding phase, no trade involving him took place.

This decision caused frustration among fans, leading to various theories, including one suggesting that Green feigned an injury to avoid being traded.

Teams' concerns about Green's health were somewhat perplexing, considering he was a rental player. He had recently appeared on the ice for the Red Wings looking healthy and performing well. This added to the confusion surrounding the situation.

The reluctance of teams to take a chance on Green, despite his injury-prone reputation, remains puzzling. One would expect teams to consider his skills and experience, regardless of his injury history.

