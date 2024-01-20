5 Canadian teams with longest winning streak in NHL history ft. Edmonton Oilers 

In the NHL, Canadian teams have played a leading role in producing monumental winning streaks that remain to this day as proof of their supremacy on ice. This is where we zero in on the five Canadian teams with the longest winning streaks of all time, including the current powerhouse Edmonton Oilers.

#5. Vancouver Canucks (2002-03):

The Vancouver Canucks etched their name in NHL history during the 2002-03 season with a 10-game winning streak.

Spanning from November 9, 2002, to November 30, 2002. Founded in 1970, the Canucks call Rogers Arena their home. Despite not clinching a Stanley Cup, they have made 27 appearances in the playoffs.

#4. Toronto Maple Leafs (1993–94):

In the 1993–94 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their prowess with a 10-game winning streak. The streak spans from October 7, 1993, to October 28, 1993.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, founded in 1917 and previously known as the Arenas and St. Patrick's, play their home games at Scotiabank Arena. They won 13 Stanley Cups and had 68 playoff appearances.

#3. Ottawa Senators (2009–10):

During the 2009-10 season, the Ottawa Senators embarked on an impressive 11-game winning streak, lasting from January 14, 2010, to February 4, 2010.

Founded in 1992 with no relation to the earlier Ottawa Senators of 1917–34, the modern Ottawa Senators play at the Canadian Tire Centre. Despite not securing a Stanley Cup, they have made 16 playoff appearances.

#2. Edmonton Oilers (2023–24):

The current NHL season has witnessed a spectacular performance by the Edmonton Oilers, matching the legendary Montreal Canadiens' 12-game winning streak.

From December 21, 2023, to January 18, 2024, the Oilers demonstrated their superiority, with the streak still ongoing, led by Captain Connor McDavid.

Founded in 1971, the Oilers entered the league in the 1979–80 season. They play their home games at Rogers Place. The Oilers have an impressive history, with five Stanley Cups (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, and 1990), along with a total of 21 playoff appearances.

#1. Montreal Canadiens (1967–68): Top Canadian team in NHL

Topping the list is the Montreal Canadiens, who achieved an astounding 12-game winning streak during the 1967–68 season. This remarkable feat unfolded from January 6, 1968, to February 3, 1968.

The Canadiens had an 11-game streak in 1926–27 and 1981–82, along with 10-game winning streaks in 1943–44 and 1987–88. Established in 1909 and joining the NHL in 1917, the Montreal Canadiens play at the Centre Bell. They have recorded 23 Stanley Cup wins and an impressive 83 playoff appearances.