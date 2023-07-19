5 celebrities who had a promising future in ice hockey, ft. Keanu Reeves, Steve Carell

Ice hockey, a sport loved by many, has seen its fair share of celebrity enthusiasts who once had promising futures on the ice.

From Hollywood stars to music icons, many have showcased their skills on the rink before pursuing their successful careers in entertainment.

Let's take a look at five celebrities who could have made it big in ice hockey:

#1 Keanu Reeves

Before becoming an iconic action star in movies like "The Matrix" and "John Wick," Keanu Reeves was a goalie sensation.

Growing up in Toronto, he played street and ice hockey, earning the nickname "The Wall" for his impressive goalkeeping abilities. Reeves' talent earned him a tryout with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, but he eventually took a different path that led him to Hollywood stardom.

#2 Steve Carell

Raised in hockey-crazed Boston, Steve Carell excelled as a goaltender during his youth, winning a squirt-level national championship.

He went on to play for Division III Denison University in Ohio and even considered competing for a starting position at a Division I school. However, Carell chose to pursue his passion for acting, becoming a household name with his comedic talent on shows like "The Office" and in movies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

#3 Justin Bieber

Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber may not have had a formal high school or college hockey career, but he remains a visible presence on the ice.

He participated in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, showing off his ice hockey skills and posting impressive goals on his Instagram. While music has been his main focus, hockey remains one of his favorite pastimes.

#4 Evel Knievel

Renowned for his death-defying motorcycle stunts, Evel Knievel had a short-lived minor-league hockey career as a teenager.

Playing for the Charlotte Checkers, he left the team after refusing to ride the bus but later became the player-owner of the Butte Bombers. Despite Knievel's ice hockey aspirations, his daredevil career took center stage, making him a legendary figure in extreme sports.

#5 Dave Coulier

Before becoming Uncle Joey on "Full House," Detroit native Dave Coulier was an avid hockey player.

He played during high school and continued to enjoy recreational hockey as an adult. Coulier's love for the sport was evident throughout his acting career, as he incorporated hockey in episodes of "Full House" and "Fuller House." Additionally, he participated in NHL events and introduced co-star Candace Cameron to her future husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure.

While the aforementioned celebrities eventually chose different paths, their early experiences in ice hockey left an indelible mark on their lives.

From dazzling saves to impressive goals, their passion for the sport reflects the universal appeal of hockey, both on and off the ice. Today, they may entertain us in various ways, but their love for the game remains an integral part of their lives.

