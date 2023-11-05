5 deepest NHL rosters in 2023-24 season, ft Vegas Golden Knights

The 2023-24 NHL season promises to be exhilarating as numerous teams showcase their lineups brimming with players.

Here are the five teams that have managed to build the deepest roster, establishing themselves as the ones to watch out for this season.

#5. Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz has been a key player for Dallas this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists (11 points). Joe Pavelski has also played a role in the team’s scoring efforts, accumulating 10 points through four goals and six assists.

Jamie Benn, with nine points consisting of three goals and six assists, has proven himself as a contributor for Dallas. Scott Wedgewoods’s goaltending record stands at 2-1-0 across three games, during which he made 102 saves but allowed ten goals.

#4. Vancouver Canucks

In ten games, Elias Pettersson notched an impressive combination of five goals and 14 assists, resulting in 19 points this season. Another standout contributor for Vancouver is Quinn Hughes, who has accumulated 16 points (averaging 1.6 points per game) with four goals and 12 assists across the number of games.

J.T. Miller has also made his mark on the scoreboard with six goals and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Casey DeSmith (2-0-1) has made 95 saves while allowing ten goals (averaging at approximately 3.1 goals against average) with a save percentage of .905.

#3. New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin has been a key player for the Rangers this season, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists, contributing 16 points. The alternate captain, Adam Fox, has three goals and eight assists, totaling 11 points at a rate of 1.1 per game.

Chris Kreider is pivotal in New York’s offense, recording nine points in ten games with seven goals and two assists.

In the three games played, Jonathan Quick boasts a save percentage of .982, currently ranking as the best in the league.

#2. Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak has played a vital role for the Bruins this season, tallying 14 points in ten games. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has been equally impressive with five goals and five assists, resulting in ten points (averaging 1.0 per game).

Additionally, Charlie McAvoy is performing well, with nine points in nine games. He has shown accuracy by converting 10.5% of his shots into goals and contributed two goals and seven assists.

The goaltender Linus Ullmark boasts a record of four wins and zero losses this season while making 139 saves and allowing only nine goals.

#1. Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson has played a key role for the Vegas Golden Knights team this season, making significant contributions with 15 points. Jack Eichel has been impressive, scoring five goals and providing seven assists for 12 points at an average of 1.0 per game.

Mark Stone has scored four goals on 19 shots and eight assists, resulting in 12 points. Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has allowed 11 goals in the five games he played.