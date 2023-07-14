5 early shouts for 2023 Calder Trophy winner ft. (Connor Bedard)

The Calder Trophy is an annual award given to the best rookie of the year. The 2022-23 season is over, as is this year's NHL draft which concluded last month.

Even though the new season does not commence until October, the anticipation of witnessing another rookie take the NHL by storm is already building.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken won the Calder Trophy for the 2022-23 season. The spotlight is now on the new batch of rookies, one of whom will take home the Calder Trophy next season.

Here are the five rookies most likely to win the NHL Calder Trophy:

#5, Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard.

The Washington Capitals selected Ryan Leonard with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. Leonard is a complete package of speed, competitiveness, and skills that he knows how to combine to threaten opponents. Above all, he's a hardworking player who understands the game very well and knows how to create space.

#4, Will Smith, San Jose Sharks

Will Smith.

Will Smith was one of the top American draft prospects and the San Jose Sharks selected him fourth overall. Smith is a versatile player with dynamic offensive ability who can quickly shift to defense. He's another intriguing rookie to keep an eye on next season and it won't be a surprise to see him taking home the Calder Trophy.

#3, Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson.

Leo Carlsson is another promising rookie to keep an eye on next season as the Anaheim Ducks took him at No.2 in this year's draft. Carlsson, an 18-year-old Swede, is an exciting rookie not only because of his stature and skills but also because of his game intelligence.

#2, Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Adam Fantilli.

Fantilli was drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets at this year's draft. The 18-year 6-foot-2 has a complete package of skills and is considered to be one of the best forwards in the league. Adam Fantilli will be an intriguing rookie to watch out for next season.

#1, Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard as the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft. The 17-year-old Regina Pats star is regarded as a generational talent, with comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

If Bedard lives up to the hype, which he has the potential to do, he will be the unanimous Calder Trophy winner.

