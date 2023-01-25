"Playing for the Leafs would be a dream come true" - 5 facts about Oilers captain Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is the center and captain for the Edmonton Oilers and is considered one of the best players of the modern era. McDavid was a young phenom and was selected first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL entry draft.

McDavid has added various accolades to his name during his career. He is a four-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award.

There's much more to his story that fans might be unaware of. Here are 5 interesting facts you might not know about Connor McDavid:

#1. Connor McDavid's mother wanted him to take up skiing

Edmonton Oilers v San Jose Sharks

McDavid's father was also his coach in his younger days and taught him everything he knew about the sport. His mother, however, hoped he would take up a different sport and become a skier.

Connor was laser focused on becoming the best at hockey and his mother soon realized nothing could stop him. She has been a pillar of support in his journey, delighted to see her son succeeding at what makes him happy.

#2. Connor McDavid is the youngest captain in NHL history

The Edmontion Oilers saw immense potential in McDavid's leadership capabilities and made him captain in 2016. To this date, he holds the record for being the youngest captain in NHL history.

#3. His girlfriend Lauren Kyle designed their house

McDavid and his long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle live in their Edmonton house during the winters. Kyle, who is an interior designer by profession, designed their house fitted with an in-house gym, sauna and impressive pieces of artwork.

#4. Connor McDavid has worn No. 97 since a young age

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Four

McDavid has been playing hockey since the age of 3. He was gifted a Leafs jersey by his father with his name and number on it. He recalls having No. 97, representing his birth year, ever since he was 9 years old.

As a superstar in the NHL at the age of 26, it's likely he will be wearing the number for years to come.

#5. He spent his childhood as a Maple Leafs fan

In an interview with Mike Zeisberger, McDavid said that he has been cheering for them ever since he was a kid and playing for the Leafs would be a dream come true.

“Playing for the Leafs would be a dream come true. I can’t help it — I’ve cheered for them since I was a kid.”

McDavid remembers the time he went to his first Leafs game, which he predicted would be a 4-1 win for his home team. Surprisingly, the Leafs ended up beating the New York Rangers 4-1.

Poll : 0 votes