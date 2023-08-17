5 goalies the Chicago Blackhawks should consider trading for, feat. John Gibson

The Chicago Blackhawks do not have their goaltender of the future and could look to trade for a goalie this off-season.

Chicago will be entering the season with Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom who could develop into an NHL starter. However, at the moment, he is not. If the Blackhawks want to add another goalie, there are plenty of goalies that could be moved.

Here are five potential goalies Chicago could look at trading for this off-season.

5) Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart was considered one of the best goaltending prospects in quite some time, and early on in his career, he lived up to the hype.

However, he has struggled of late and finds himself in trade rumors. Hart is only 25, so he fits in well with Chicago's young core featuring Connor Bedard, and in two or three years, he could be leading them deep into the playoffs.

4) Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Swayman is a starting goaltender in the NHL but is behind reigning Vezina winner Linus Ullmark.

Swayman last year went 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and a .920 SV% and showed he can be a starting goaltender. He is only under contract for one year and will likely want a decent amount of money.

However, Boston likely won't be able to afford both Ullmark and Swayman, so getting assets for Swayman makes sense.

3) One of Carolina's goalies

Frederik Andersen could be moved.

We are lumping in three goaltenders in this one list, as the Carolina Hurricanes enter the season with three NHL goaltenders. They have Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov.

It's expected that the Hurricanes would keep Kochetkov, as he's only 24. So, Chicago should look to see what it would cost to trade for either Raanta or Andersen, as both would allow Arvid Soderblom to go to the AHL and be a full-time starter.

2) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the most intriguing name on this list. He's just 24 and looks to be a future starting goaltender in the NHL.

However, the Buffalo Sabres have a better goaltending prospect in Devon Levi, and Buffalo will look to build around him. Hence, the Sabres could well move Luukkonen at the right price.

Pairing Luukkonen and Soderblom together would also be a nice duo for the future for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

1) John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Gibson is reportedly not happy in Anaheim, so the Chicago Blackhawks could make some sense for him.

If Bedard can help Chicago turn their rebuild around as quickly as people think, the Blackhawks will need a solid goalie. There's no goalie that's available and is better than Gibson.

Poll : Do you think Chicago should trade for another goalie? Yes No 0 votes