5 goalies who could be traded before the 2024 NHL Trade deadline ft. Jake Allen

The NHL Trade Deadline is set for Friday, March 8, and several playoff-bound teams will be looking to add a goalie.

With just over a month to go to the trade deadline, the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils all could look to trade for a goalie.

Ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, here are five goalies who could be dealt.

5 goalies who could be traded at the NHL Trade Deadline

#1. Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have three NHL goaltenders on their roster in Sam Montembeault, Cayden Primeau and Jake Allen, and the latter seems most likely to be dealt.

Allen is a solid NHL backup goalie, who can also start games if needed, and has a reasonable contract. He is owed $3.85 million for this year and next, so most teams should be able to afford him.

Although Montreal has said it doesn't need to trade him, Allen should be dealt at the deadline to a playoff-bound team as he can come in and add some stability to several teams with a shaky starter, or be a solid backup in case of emergency.

#2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury could be dealt

Marc-Andre Fleury is a future Hall of Famer and likely playing his final NHL season and could be on the move at the NHL Trade Deadline.

With the Minnesota Wild not in a playoff spot, Fleury would likely be highly sought after. Fleury has proven himself in the Stanley Cup playoffs and can be a great backup option for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs or be a potential starter in Carolina.

Fleury likely wouldn't cost much due to him likely retiring, but with him having a full no-trade clause, it's up to him if he wants to be traded or not.

#3. Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell is currently in the AHL

Jack Campbell signed a five-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers two offseasons ago to be their starting goalie. However, Campbell has struggled and has since been sent down to the AHL.

Although Campbell is on this list, it is not because a playoff team would want him for the playoff run. Instead, if Campbell is traded, it will be for Edmonton to create cap space to make another move.

#4. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is under contract for two more season

Jacob Markstrom is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but with the Calgary Flames outside of a playoff spot, he could be traded.

Markstrom is under contract through the 2025-26 season at $6 million a season, so he wouldn't just be a rental for a playoff team. But, with him making quite a bit of money, he may be hard to trade at the deadline, and instead, if he is traded it seems likely it would be in the off-season.

But, Markstrom is on the market and can't be ruled out being moved.

#5. Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins requested a trade

Elvis Merzlikins has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets and could be on the move at the deadline.

Merzlikins is making $5.4 million through 2026-27, which makes it hard for some teams to add him. However, Columbus would likely retain some salary, and at age 29, Merzlikins can be a starting goalie in the NHL.

With Carolina and New Jersey desperately needing a starter, those teams make sense for the Latvian.