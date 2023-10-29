5 Ice Hockey players who died due to on-ice injuries revisited following Adam Johnson's untimely death

The world of ice hockey is no stranger to tragedy, and recent events have once again brought to light the dangers that players face on the rink.

The untimely death of American hockey player Adam Johnson during a game against the Sheffield Steelers has prompted a revisitation of other heartbreaking incidents in the sport.

Here are five ice hockey players who lost their lives due to on-ice injuries"

#5 Vyacheslav Bezukladnikov:

Vyacheslav Bezukladnikov, who represented Russia at the 1994 Olympics and various world championships, was a beloved player of Lada Togliatti.

In 2001, tragedy struck as he collapsed during cross-country training in Sandanski, Bulgaria, while his team was at a training camp. Doctors initially struggled to diagnose his condition, and he fell into a coma, passing away a few days later. The cause of death was determined to be acute cirrhosis of the liver and renal failure.

#4 Alexander Krevsun:

Alexander Krevsun, a Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player, had a brief but promising career.

He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Krevsun played one season for the organization, but his journey took a tragic turn when he suffered a brain hemorrhage during a cross-country preseason workout in Samara on July 3, 2002. This unfortunate incident cut short a career with great potential.

#3 Boris Sadecky:

Boris Sadecky, a Slovak forward who participated in three IIHF tournaments, met a tragic end on November 3. While playing in the cross-border ICE Hockey League for the Bratislava Capitals, Sadecky lost consciousness during a game against the local Bulldogs.

The match was immediately canceled, and he was transported to a local hospital, but his life could not be saved. Sadecky was only 24 years old.

#2 Sergei Zholtok:

Sergei Zholtok, a seasoned player with a history of heart problems, tragically passed away on November 3, 2004.

During his time with the Minnesota Wild, Zholtok collapsed in the locker room. Despite efforts from paramedics, the 31-year-old husband and father of two could not be revived.

An autopsy revealed that he died from heart failure. Zholtok had played in 588 NHL games for six different teams, leaving a significant legacy.

#1 Adam Johnson:

The most recent and heartbreaking addition to this list is Adam Johnson, an American ice hockey player (Pittsburgh Penguins) pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK.

During a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, tragedy struck in the second period. Johnson was struck in the neck by a Sheffield Steelers player.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, Johnson was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where, sadly, he could not be saved. His untimely death is heartbreaking.