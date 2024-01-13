5 most impressive records held by Connor McDavid as Oilers captain turns 27

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will celebrate his 27th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 13. Considered a generational player, McDavid was drafted first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

As it is McDavid's birthday today, it's the perfect time to reflect on his NHL journey and the top five records held by him.

#5 Connor McDavid's third MVP win

In June 2023, McDavid clinched his third Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. Leading the league with a staggering 153 points, McDavid's performance stood out as the most points scored since Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 season. This marked McDavid's third Hart Trophy, which he previously won in 2017 and 2021.

#4 Connor McDavid's 60-goal season

During the 2022-23 season, McDavid accomplished the rare feat of joining the elite club of 60-goal scorers. Playing all 82 games, he won the MVP with an impressive tally of 64 goals and 89 assists, accumulating a total of 153 points with a notable plus-minus of +22.

#3 McDavid is the 5th-fastest player to score 900 points

McDavid reached the milestone of 900 career points in just 602 games in January 2024, securing his position among few NHL players who have done so. Standing as the fifth-fastest player to achieve this feat, he finds himself in the esteemed company of Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny.

#2 McDavid has scored 100 points in six seasons

McDavid's consistency as an offensive player is evident in his six 100-point seasons. Starting with the 2016-17 season in which he tallied 100 points, each subsequent year he has showcased his scoring brilliance: 2017-18 (108 points), 2018-19 (116 points), 2020-21 (105 points), 2021-22 (123 points) and the astounding 2022-23 season where he notched an incredible 153 points.

#1 Connor McDavid is the youngest captain in NHL history

Connor McDavid joined the NHL in the 2015-16 season when he was drafted by the Oilers. Despite a three-month absence in his rookie season due to a fractured clavicle, he earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team.

The following year, at the age of 19, McDavid made history by becoming the youngest captain ever in the league. He recorded 100 points that season and became the youngest player to claim the Art Ross Trophy for leading scorer in the NHL.

As McDavid adds another year to his impressive career, these records are only expected to multiply.