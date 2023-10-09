5 interesting facts about Golden Knights' championship ring feat. 12-carat diamonds

The Vegas Golden Knights' historic Stanley Cup victory in the 2022-23 season will forever be immortalized with their dazzling championship ring. Crafted in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, this ring is more than just a piece of jewelry, it's a symbol of the team's remarkable journey to the top.

Let's delve into five intriguing facts about this exquisite championship ring, featuring an impressive 12 carats of diamonds, with a bonus fact at the end.

1. A 12-Carat Diamond

The centerpiece of the championship ring is the stunning array of approximately 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds. The use of yellow diamonds cleverly represents the Golden Knights' name, infusing a touch of vibrant symbolism into this glittering masterpiece.

2. Detachable Top with a Surprise

One of the most unique features of this championship ring is its detachable top. This removable section can be worn as a pendant, offering a delightful surprise. When separated from the ring, it reveals a meticulous depiction of the team's T-Mobile Arena home.

The center ice logo is frozen in time, capturing the essence of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. What's more, stars are strategically placed to mark the exact locations of each of the team's nine goals during the memorable Cup-clinching Game 5.

3. Embracing Team Mottos and the Vegas Skyline

The ring beautifully incorporates the Golden Knights' team mottos, "Vegas Born" and "Always Advance." These motivational phrases adorn each side of the ring and are elegantly connected by the distinctive Las Vegas skyline, emphasizing the team's strong ties to the city.

4. Engravings of Inspiration

Flip the ring over, and you'll find an engraving that reads "It's Knight Time" on the back of the pendant. Inside the band of the ring, another inscription proudly states "Cup in Six." This reference pays homage to Owner Bill Foley's audacious prediction before his six-year-old expansion team took to the ice.

5. Stars, Diamonds, and Team Tribute

The front of the championship ring showcases 16 stars, symbolizing the team's impressive 16 playoff victories on their path to the championship. Meanwhile, the primary logo's helmet is adorned with a stunning array of 67 white diamonds, meticulously placed to honor the total wins in both the regular season and playoffs. Additionally, the inner bezel of the ring features 32 diamonds, representing the NHL's 32 teams.

Bonus: The Stanley Cup tribute to the Vegas Golden Knights

Adding an extra layer of charm, six stones elegantly surround a diamond Stanley Cup, signifying the franchise's six seasons of existence. These stones form a star shape, harmoniously matching the team's "Vegas Strong" banner, which serves as a touching tribute to the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. To top it off, the .54 carats of diamonds adorning the Stanley Cup are a sparkling nod to the team's impressive 54 all-time playoff wins.

As the Vegas Golden Knights proudly wear their championship rings, they carry with them a symbol of their historic triumph.