5 legendary NHL HCs whose careers were marred by controversy ft. Mike Babcock

At the helm of professional sports, controversies have become a common occurrence and the NHL is no exception.

The National Hockey League has had its fair share of controversies that have not only left hockey enthusiasts stunned but also have had a lasting impact on the careers of the individuals involved.

On that note, here are the five legendary NHL coaches whose careers were marred by controversies:

#5 Ron Wilson

Wilson, 68, coached in the league for over 1,400 games. Throughout his career, he was known for publicly criticizing players for subpar performances. One of the controversies that marred Wilson's career was during his stint with the San Jose Sharks.

He made it an apparent habit of calling out captain Patrick Marleau for his poor performances publicly. The relationship between them only deteriorated going forward, and fans started to criticize Wilson for his antics.

In 2008, he was fired by the San Jose Sharks after an early playoff exit. Ron Wilson had a 648-561-91 record in his coaching career.

#4 Marc Crawford

Crawford, 62, is another controversial figure behind the bench and most hated among fans. He coached multiple teams in 1,169 games during his career. He was known for being abusive to his players.

Moreover, former players including, Sean Avery, have brought to light several stories about his verbally abusive behavior towards players who played under him, particularly younger players. He had a 556-431-79 record in his NHL coaching career.

#3 John Tortorella

Tortorella, 65, is the current head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. He's coached over 1,400 games in his NHL career, including stints with multiple teams.

His tenure, however, has not shielded him from criticism wherever he's behind the bench. Tortorella has a fiery personality known for his bombastic speeches while addressing the media, which also in part earned him widespread criticism and hate from fans and players alike.

Throughout his career, he's received several fines and suspensions for his antics. Overall, he's had a 704-579-145 record and one Cup title with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.

#2 Mike Keenan

Keenan, 73, is one of the most disliked coaches in the league's history. He coached for over 1,300 games. He was infamous for his inability to maintain healthy relationships with players and team organization, as well as his abrupt resignations.

Some of his antics were highly criticized and led to Kennan's dismissal or resignation from his position. Overall, he had a 672-531-36 record and won one Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994.

#1 Mike Babcock

Mike Babcock, 60, is the most controversial figure in the NHL at the moment. In more than 15 years of his coaching career, there have been several instances where Babcock has received wide criticism for his antics.

He was named the Columbus Blue Jackets' ninth coach in July of this year. However, his tenure with the Blue Jackets was cut short before he could even coach a single game following the NHLPA's investigation into him for violating players' privacy by asking to view photos on their cellphones.

In his 15-plus years of coaching career, Babcock had a 700-418-164 record and one Stanley Cup title with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008.