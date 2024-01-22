5 most legendary NHL rivalries of all-time ft. Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens

The NHL had its inaugural season in 1917 and with over 100 years of history, there have been plenty of rivalries.

Unsurprisingly, most of the biggest rivalries are from the original six teams, while others are due to their close location.

5 most legendary NHL rivalries

#1. Toronto-Montreal

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens were both part of the 'Original Six' and have played against one another 844 times.

Toronto vs. Montreal is arguably the biggest rivalry in the NHL, as the two usually play against one another on opening night or the first Saturday of the season.

The Canadiens lead the series 412-331-88-13 and the teams have met in the Stanley Cup Finals five times.

#2. Montreal-Boston

Montreal vs Boston is one of the greatest rivalries in sports

Montreal vs. Boston is considered one of the greatest rivalries in all sports, not just the NHL.

The Canadiens and Bruins have played each other more times than any other two teams in NHL history. They have met 937 times, with Montreal leading the all-time series 470-353-103-11, including seven Stanley Cup Finals meetings.

They last met in the second round of the 2014 playoffs, with Montreal winning in seven games.

#3. Chicago vs Detroit

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings is a great rivalry in NHL history that dates back to 1926.

Chicago and Detroit have played each other 833 times, with the Red Wings leading the all-time series 412-320-84-17.

The teams have faced each other in more regular season games than any other two teams in NHL history, but Montreal-Boston has played more total games, including the playoffs.

#4. Edmonton vs Calgary

The Battle of Alberta is always can't miss

The Battle of Alberta has become a 'can't miss rivalry' that isn't just in the NHL.

Edmonton and Calgary also have pro football, soccer, lacrosse teams and junior hockey teams, which adds to the rivalry.

But the Oilers vs. Flames is one of the top rivalries in the leagues. They have met 296 times, with Calgary leading the all-time series 141-131-18-6 and have met six times in the playoffs.

#5. Toronto vs Ottawa

The final legendary NHL rivalry is the battle of Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

With how big this rivalry has become, the NHL tries to schedule most of the four matchups on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday night. Since the Sens joined the NHL, Toronto has become their main rival.

The rivalry has only increased after they played each other four out of five years in the playoffs from 2000 until 2004.