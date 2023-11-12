5 longest NHL point streaks right now feat. William Nylander

The NHL season is well underway, and fans are witnessing some remarkable individual performances on the ice. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the point streak, where players consistently contribute offensively in terms of goals and assists. Let's take a closer look at the five longest point streaks in the NHL right now.

#5. Filip Hronek (VAN):

Among the defenseman actively contributing to the score sheet is Filip Hronek of the Vancouver Canucks. While notching zero goals, Hronek has an impressive 12 assists in the past nine games, highlighting his playmaking abilities. With a points-per-game ratio matching Jaden Schwartz at 1.33, Hronek's contribution from the blue line has been invaluable for the Canucks.

#4. Jaden Schwartz (SEA):

Jaden Schwartz, a 31-year-old left winger for the Seattle Kraken, is making his mark with a nine-game point streak as well. Schwartz's balanced play, with six goals and six assists for a total of 12 points, has been a crucial asset for the Kraken, showcasing a points-per-game average of 1.33.

#3. Adrian Kempe (L.A):

The Los Angeles Kings' right winger Adrian Kempe has surprised many with his stellar performance, currently enjoying a nine-game point streak. With 13 points in these nine games, Kempe has been an offensive force for the Kings, contributing significantly with a 1.44 PPG.

#2. Artemi Panarin (NYR):

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers is not far behind, boasting a 13-game point streak. The 32-year-old left winger has tallied 22 points during this stretch, with a noteworthy 1.69 PPG. Panarin's ability to find the back of the net and set up his teammates has been crucial for the Rangers.

#1. William Nylander: Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward leads NHL with 22 Points in 15 Games

Leading the pack is Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. The 27-year-old right-winger has been on a scoring spree, amassing an impressive 22 points in just 15 games. Nylander's consistency is evident in his point-per-game (PPG) ratio of 1.47, making him a key contributor to the Leafs' success.

As we delve into the current NHL season, these players are captivating fans with their extraordinary point streaks.