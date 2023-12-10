Captaincy's significance varies in sports; hockey, particularly in the NHL, places the utmost value on this leadership role. In this league, every team designates a singular captain who consistently wears the "C" on their uniform. Interestingly, not all NHL teams opt for a captain.

Nonetheless, a team's success often hinges on its captain, and there have been some iconic names donning the big "C". Some captains have served their teams for extensive periods.

That said, let's delve into the remarkable tenures of the five captains who served the longest in NHL history, featuring the legendary Steve Yzerman.

5 longest-serving captains in NHL history ft. Steve Yzerman

#5. Ray Bourque - Boston Bruins - 15 seasons (1985 - 2000)

The Bruins have seen an array of legendary hockey players, from Eddie Shore and Dit Clapper to Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr. Yet one player, Ray Bourque, outshines them all, leading in games played, assists and points, and captaining the team for an unprecedented 15 seasons.

As the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, Bourque clinched the Calder Trophy in Wayne Gretzky's rookie season but faced defeat in the 1988 Stanley Cup Final against Gretzky.

Despite two unsuccessful Final appearances with the Bruins, Bourque embraced a trade to the Colorado Avalanche in 2000. In a momentous finale to his career, he retired as a champion, lifting the Silver Chalice in June 2001.

#4. Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals - 15 seasons (2009 - Present)

Since making his debut in 2005, Alex Ovechkin has maintained his reputation as a dominant goal scorer, now in his 19th season. The spotlight is on the Great 8 as he endeavors to surpass Gretzky's record of 894 career goals, standing just under 72 goals away.

Regardless of Ovechkin's final standing on the NHL all-time charts, his legacy as the Washington Capitals' greatest player is unquestionable. He led the team to their lone Stanley Cup title in 2018, cementing his place in history.

Whether Ovechkin chooses to retire after breaking the goal record or not, he'll likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when eligible.

#3. Joe Sakic - Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques - 17 Seasons (1990 - 1991, 1992 - 2009)

In his remarkable 20-season career, Joe Sakic established himself as one of the game's most feared snipers, renowned for possessing one of the best wrist shots in NHL history.

Before Gabriel Landeskog's captaincy at 20, Sakic held the Colorado Avalanche record for the youngest captain, assuming the role at 21 in the 1990-91 season when the team was still the Quebec Nordiques.

As expected, he remains the greatest statistical player in the team's history, holding most of the records and leading them to two Stanley Cup titles (1996 and 2001).

Alongside winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, Sakic earned the league MVP title in 2000-01, clinching both the Hart Trophy and Lester B Pearson Award that season.

#2. Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins - 17 seasons (2006 - Present)

Sidney Crosby, widely recognized as the best player in the salary cap era, embarked on his career playing alongside Lemieux and even shared living quarters with him. Boasting three Stanley Cup titles in 19 seasons, Crosby currently occupies second place as their longest-tenured captain.

Despite his status as one of the most humble players of his generation, Crosby consistently proves to be the most productive.

In the 2022-23 season, at 36 years old, he achieved 90 points for the seventh time in his career, signaling that he's far from ready to pass the torch.

With a few seasons left to enrich his legacy, Crosby's impending enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame is assured. Realistically, Crosby, if he maintains good health, is on track to become the longest-serving captain in NHL history.

#1. Steve Yzerman - Detroit Red Wings - 19 seasons (1986 - 2006)

Steve Yzerman stands as one of the greatest skaters in NHL history, a distinction earned not only through his three Stanley Cups but also as captain of the Detroit Red Wings for an impressive 19 seasons. Had it not been for the league shutdown in the 2004-05 campaign, he would have likely reached the 20-year mark.

In the high-scoring eras of the 1980s and 1990s, Yzerman displayed his prowess by amassing six seasons of 100 points or more, with a personal best of 155 in 1988-89, making him one of just six skaters to achieve 150 points in a regular season.

Notably, he captained the Red Wings across parts of three decades and etched his name in history with the overtime winner in the 1997 Western Conference Semi-Finals, a goal that remains one of the most memorable in Stanley Cup playoffs history.