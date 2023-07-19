5 major NHL milestones that could be set in 2023

NHL fans all across the world are looking forward to seeing some of the game's best players leave their mark on history as the 2023–24 NHL season progresses. Among the elite group of athletes vying for key career milestones are Marc-Andre Fleury, Connor McDavid, Phil Kessel, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin.

Let's explore the records that these outstanding players can set in 2023.

#1 Alex Ovechkin: NHL's all-time leading goal scorer

One of the most prolific goal scorers in NHL history is Alex Ovechkin, who is also the captain of the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin has continuously been one of the top goal scorers heading into the 2023-24 season, putting him in a position to break the all-time record.

He has a real opportunity to top Wayne Gretzky's legendary total of 894 goals if he continues his remarkable play and avoids major injuries. Ovechkin had an 822 career goals cutoff, which puts the milestone within reach if he keeps up his current rate.

#2 Connor McDavid: The sixth-fastest player to reach 600 points

One of the league's biggest talents and the outstanding captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, is known for his tremendous speed and playmaking skills. McDavid continues to astound both observers and fans with each passing season.

It's possible for McDavid to break Wayne Gretzky's record for the fastest player to reach this milestone in NHL history if he keeps up his amazing scoring rate.

#3 Phil Kessel: Played in 1000 consecutive games

The skillful forward and prolific scorer Phil Kessel has displayed exceptional toughness throughout his career. Kessel has a remarkable run of consecutive games played.

#4 Sidney Crosby: Top 16 all-time assists leader

Sidney Crosby is the legendary captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins who has represented excellence in the NHL. He has continually demonstrated his exceptional playmaking skills by frequently setting up his teammates for goals.

#5 Marc-Andre Fleury: Third goaltender with the most wins in a career

Marc-Andre Fleury is a seasoned goalie who has played for several teams throughout his career. He has 636 career victories which put him close to the top of the list of all-time victories.

The momentous milestone of becoming the top goaltender in hockey history, breaking the current mark held by Martin Brodeur, might be achieved by Fleury if he keeps up his impressive play in the 2023-24 season.

The 203-24 NHL season is expected to be exciting as these Hall of Fame athletes attempt to break some of the sport's most prized records.

Hockey fans around the world are in for a treat, whether it's Ovechkin's quest to break the all-time goal-scoring record, McDavid's race to accumulate more points, Kessel's durability milestone, Crosby's ascent up the assists leaderboard, or Fleury's quest to set the record for the most wins in a goaltender's career.

