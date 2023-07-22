5 Most expensive NHL collectibles ft. $3,75,000 Wayne Gretzky hockey card

The world of NHL collectibles is an exciting and lucrative market frequented by passionate fans and collectors seeking to own a piece of hockey history. Among these cherished items, some stand out as the most expensive and sought-after memorabilia in the league's storied existence.

From iconic trophies to legendary player artifacts, these top five most expensive NHL collectibles have captivated the hearts and wallets of enthusiasts worldwide.

#1. The NHL's Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup is the holy grail of NHL trophies, symbolizing the pinnacle of achievement in the sport. The original bowl used to create this iconic trophy was auctioned off in 2018, fetching a staggering $4.9 million, making it the most expensive National Hockey League memorabilia ever sold. This historic piece embodies the dedication and passion shared by players and fans, standing as an eternal symbol of hockey's grandeur.

#2. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card

Wayne Gretzky, also known as the "Great One," is a hockey legend whose rookie card holds a place of honor in the world of trading cards. A 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card was sold for a remarkable $3.75 million in a private sale brokered by Heritage Auctions in 2021. This shattered previous records, showing Gretzky's unparalleled influence on the game and his place as a hockey legend.

#3. Paul Henderson's Summit Series Jersey

The 1972 Summit Series is one of the most iconic moments in hockey history, and Paul Henderson's Summit Series Jersey takes its place as a special National Hockey League collectible. The jersey, worn during Henderson's game-winning goal, fetched an impressive $1.275 million in 2010. This artifact represents not only a significant moment in Canadian hockey but also a cherished memory.

#4. The Most Expensive Hockey Stick - Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky also holds the record for the most expensive hockey stick ever sold. A stick used in his final game was auctioned for a staggering $140,000 in 2022. Moreover, an upcoming auction featuring another stick used during his 1988 title-winning fourth Stanley Cup victory, along with his second Conn Smythe Trophy, is expected to reach an astonishing $500,000. These sticks capture the magic of Gretzky's career and his talent.

#5. Vintage NHL Pucks

Collecting vintage NHL-used pucks offers enthusiasts a more accessible avenue to own a piece of hockey history. These pucks, bearing team logos and game dates, hold immense sentimental value. Some rare vintage pucks, like a 1928-29 Boston Bruins game-used puck, were sold for $6,500 in 2019. These relics represent specific moments frozen in time, connecting fans to the specific moment in history.

