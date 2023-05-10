5 most-followed NHL players on Instagram

How players from the NHL and other sports interact with their fans on social media has changed. Instagram is the most widely used and rapidly growing social media network.

NHL players utilize Instagram as a kind of entertainment, posting pictures of their daily life to demonstrate to their followers that despite being famous, they are also wealthy, opulent individuals. These are the most popular NHL players on the social media site.

Alexander Ovechkin is the most followed NHL star on Instagram

Alexander Ovechkin might be one of the NHL’s oldest superstars, but he remains a hit on Instagram amongst fans of all ages.

With almost 1,600,000 followers, the left winger for the Washington Capitals, who surpassed 800 goals, has the most admirers among NHL players. The average number of likes is 83,805, according to the sports news website sportworldnews.org; he also has the most of them.

MVP candidate Connor McDavid comes second

Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid, the player of this generation and the MVP front-runner for the Edmonton Oilers, is listed as the second most followed player.

He has 1,032,887 Instagram followers, an engagement rate of 7.60%, an average of 78,430 likes per post per sportworldnews.org.

Clancy Memorial candidate Evgeni Malkin comes third

Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins is the third most followed active player on Instagram with 735k followers. Malkin is the Pittsburgh Penguins' King Clancy Memorial Trophy candidate.

This prize is presented to the player who most demonstrates leadership on and off the ice, and this season Malkin set the bar high for the Penguins.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews comes fourth on the list

Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews, a center for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the current MVP, is the league's fourth-most followed player this year.

Matthews has 792,986 followers, an engagement rate of 8.78%, an average of 69,368 likes per post per sportworldnews.org.

Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin comes fifth

Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars is the fifth most followed player on Instagram.

Seguin's four power-play goals in the Western Conference first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs set a Dallas/Minnesota North Stars record. It marked the most power-play goals in a single round in 20. Doug Weight scored five for the St. Louis Blues in the 2003 conference quarterfinals.

