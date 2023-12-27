5 must-happen NHL trades after end of holiday freeze ft. Alec Martinez

As the NHL emerges from the holiday freeze, the trade market is expected to heat up with teams looking to address their needs and bolster their rosters for the remainder of the season. Here are five must-happen NHL trades that could reshape the league landscape:

#1. Elias Lindholm to Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in dire need of offensive firepower, and Elias Lindholm could be the missing piece to their puzzle. Lindholm, a proven top-six forward with a knack for scoring, brings a well-rounded game to the Bruins. Acquiring him would not only provide immediate offensive impact but also create a positive domino effect throughout the lineup. Lindholm has consistently surpassed the 60-point threshold, making him a valuable asset for any team.

#2. Chris Tanev to Toronto Maple Leafs

With reports indicating the Toronto Maple Leafs' heavy pursuit of Chris Tanev, a trade involving the veteran defenseman could be imminent. The Leafs, facing a need to strengthen their blue line, have the cap space to make a compelling offer. Tanev's defensive prowess and experience could be a game-changer for Toronto as they aim for a deep playoff run. A second-round pick might not be enough, but Toronto should be willing to sweeten the deal to secure Tanev's services.

#3. Jake Allen to Carolina Hurricanes

While a deal for Jake Allen may not be imminent, the Carolina Hurricanes could benefit from securing a solid backup goaltender. With uncertainty surrounding Frederik Andersen's return, the Hurricanes may need to act sooner rather than later. Don Waddell's longstanding interest in Allen makes this trade a plausible scenario, providing Carolina with goaltending stability as they push for a playoff spot.

#4. Jack Campbell to anywhere in the NHL

Jack Campbell's challenging season has raised questions about his future with the Edmonton Oilers. While a straightforward cap dump may not be an option, a change of scenery could benefit both Campbell and the Oilers. Acquiring teams might be hesitant due to his contract, but a fresh start could be what Campbell needs to rehabilitate his reputation as an NHL goaltender.

#5. Alec Martinez to Buffalo Sabres

With recent changes to the Vegas Golden Knights' defensive core, Alec Martinez could be on the move. The Buffalo Sabres, struggling on the blue line, would be an ideal destination for Martinez. His experience and defensive prowess could provide much-needed stability to the Sabres' back end. The potential trade would not only address Buffalo's defensive issues but also open up cap space for additional upgrades.

As the trade deadline approaches, these potential moves could reshape the competitive landscape of the NHL, with teams aiming to address their weaknesses and make a playoff push.