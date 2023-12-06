5 NHL brother trios who have played in the same game ft. Statsny brothers

When it comes to the NHL, fans are constantly on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the electrifying moments that unfold on the ice.

Throughout the rich history of the league, there have been many remarkable stories that have captivated hockey fans around the world.

While most NHL fans are familiar with the legendary father-son duos that have left an undeniable mark, there is another fascinating dynamic that deserves as much attention: a trio of brothers who have competed together in a single game.

With their remarkable talents and unwavering passion for the game, these brotherly trios have etched their names into the league's history books.

Here are the top five NHL trio brothers that played in the same game:

5 NHL trio brothers to play in the same game

#5. Plager brothers (1975-76)

The Plager brothers, one of the most famous families in St. Louis Blues history, consisted of a trio of Bill, Barclay and Bob. The Plager Brothers trio played for the Blues from 1968 to 1972.

After playing together in St. Louis, Bill Plager joined the Minnesota North Stars, while his other two brothers remained with the Blues. During a Blues-Stars game in the 1975-76 season, all three brothers came up against each other in a single game.

#4. Stastny brothers (1985-86)

The Stastny brothers – Marian, Peter and Anton – were one of the most famous hockey forward trios of brothers from Czechoslovakia. Anton and Peter spent most of their careers with the Quebec Nordiques.

In one instance, the three brothers came face-to-face when Peter and Anton of the Nordiques faced Marian's Maple Leafs in the 1985-86 season.

#3. Broten brothers (1989-90)

The Broten Brothers – Aaron, Neal, and Paul – are arguably one of the most renowned American families in hockey. All three brothers had a storied career in the NHL.

While playing for the Minnesota North Stars, Aaron and Neal faced his brother Paul during a game against the New York Rangers in the 1990 season.

#2. Sutter brothers (1993-94)

The Sutter Brothers – Brent, Rich, and Ron – made their way into the NHL during the 80s and established themselves as one of the most renowned siblings in the league during that stint.

In the 1993-94 season, Brent and Rich, while playing for the Blackhawks, faced their brother Ron in a game against the St. Louis Blues.

#1. Staal brothers (2022-23)

One of the most recent trio brothers to play against each other was the Staal Brothers: Marc, Eric and Jordan. Marc and Eric, while donning the Panthers jersey, faced their brother Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season.

Honorable Mention: The Hughes Brothers – Jack (NJD), Quinn (VAN) and Luke (NJD) – are the latest additions to the trio of brothers to play in a single game.

