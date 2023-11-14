5 NHL coaches on the hot seat following Jay Woodcroft's firing ft. D.J. Smith

The first head coach firing of the 2023-24 NHL season took place Sunday when the Edmonton Oilers sacked coach Jay Woodcroft after a disappointing start to the season.

With Woodcroft being shown the exit, the doors are now open for several under-pressure coaches to be let go. Here are five NHL coaches who are on the hot seat.

5 NHL coaches on the hot seat

#1, DJ Smith, Ottawa Senators

DJ Smith is in his fifth season as coach of the Ottawa Senators, and since taking over, his team has yet to reach the playoffs.

The Senators entered this season with a lot of hype around the club, as they were expected to make the playoffs. But through 13 games, Ottawa is last in the division with a record of 6-7. If the Sens don't start to turn it around soon, Smith will likely be fired.

#2, Lane Lambert, New York Islanders

Although Lane Lambert is in just his second season as the New York Islanders coach, he is undoubtedly on the hot seat.

Last season, Lambert led the club to the playoffs but lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. New York was expected to return in the post-season again, but the Islanders are 5-6-3 to begin the year and second last in the Metro division.

If the Islanders don't get above .500 by the end of the month, perhaps Lambert is let go.

#3, Dean Evason, Minnesota Wild

Dean Evason is in his fifth season as coach of the Minnesota Wild, and after another slow start, his seat is getting hotter.

Evason has led the Wild to the playoffs every season but has yet to get out of the first round. Minnesota is now 5-8-2 and isn't looking like a playoff team. Although his firing won't happen anytime soon, if the Wild don't make the playoffs, Evason being sacked isn't out of the question.

#4, Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Craig Berube was considered the favorite to be ousted first this season.

The St. Louis Blues are off to a better start than expected, as they are 7-5-1. But, should the Blues fail to make the playoffs, this could likely be Berube's last NHL season with the team.

Berube has coached St. Louis since 2018-19 and led the team to the Stanley Cup that year. But after missing the playoffs last season, should the Blues miss again, he'll likely be fired.

#5, David Quinn, San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks were expected to be the worst team in the NHL this season, but because of that, David Quinn may be fired.

Quinn is just in his second season with the Sharks, so he should get a longer leash to see this rebuild through. His coaching track record isn't good, so perhaps San Jose wants a proven winner to lead the team's revival.